McFarlane Turns Up the Heat with New DC Comics Heat Wave Figure

Another member of The Flash's Rogues Gallery is coming to McFarlane Toys with yet another Page Punchers figure. Heat Wave is joining Captain Cold with a brand new armored-up figure for the new The Flash Page Punchers line. This wave consists of a new Flash comic featuring a story based on the Scarlet Speedster, DC Comics Atom, Captain Cold, Heat Wave, and the deadly telepathic primate known as Gorilla Grodd. Unlike the previous stylings of Heat Wave, Mikey is getting a fully armored power suit with an almost DOOM design. No accessories are included, as his left arm is now a modified heat gun to make The Flash extra crispy.

These new cybernetic suits McFarlane Toys have designed for Heat Wave and Captain Cold are interesting. Once you have both robbers posed up together, they will definitely look incredible and a deadly threat for Atom and Flash. As I said for Captain Cold, hopefully, we will see a more accurate DC Comics-inspired Heat Wave later on down the line. The Flash Page Punchers wave from McFarlane Toys is set for an October 2022 release, and they will each be priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find Heat Wave located right here.

"As he grew older, Mick's pyromania grew uncontrollable. Inspired by Central City's band of costumed super-villains, the Rogues, Mick invented a handgun-sized flamethrower and a flame-retardant suit for himself. He adopted the code name "Heat Wave" as he began channeling his destructive urges into profit. Eventually, and despite his contentious relationship with the Rogues' leader, Captain Cold, Mick became an official member of the criminal organization. Hotheaded and volatile, Heat Wave's endless need to find an outlet for his peculiar obsession makes him dangerous and unpredictable, but not altogether evil. He's sometimes turned over new—if slightly charred—leaves at the behest of superheroes, who've offered him more productive ways to turn up the heat."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Heatwave is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Heatwave comes with his Heat Gun, and a base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure is showcased in DC Direct themed window box packaging

