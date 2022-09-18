Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #4 Preview: Monster-Thanos vs. Mecha-Hulk

Thanos battles the Hulk in a test of strength in this preview of Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #4, and the outcome may hinge on Hulk's legendary self-control. Check out the preview below.

Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #4

by Christos Gage & Paco Diaz, cover by E.J. Su

As if monsterized versions of Venom, Green Goblin and Loki weren't enough, Dr. Doom unleashes his latest monstrous creation upon the armored Avengers! It's a no holds barred battle in Latveria – and by the end of this issue, only one will be left standing! But who will it be?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620330700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620330700421 – MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS 4 ZAMA VARIANT – $3.99 US

