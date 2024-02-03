Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Boys Love, manga, media do co, TAICCA, Taiwanese comics, The Light Conjurer, Three Seconds After Our Eyes Met

Media Do Partners with TAICCA to Publish Taiwanese Manga Online

Media Do is partnering with TAICCA to Publish Taiwanese manga on the Yuzu online comics portal to bring Taiwanese comics to their audience

Media Do Co, Ltd., Japan's largest eBook distribution company, and its U.S.-based subsidiary Media Do International Inc., announced a partnership with TAICCA, a Taiwan-based nonprofit organization that supports the production, distribution, development, and overseas expansion of Taiwan's creative content, to translate and promote original right-to-left comics created by an array of Taiwanese manga creators into English and Japanese language formats. Four Taiwanese manga titles will launch this initiative and are also the first e-book comics from YUZU comics, Media Do's vertical scrolling digital comics initiative.

The titles will be available starting February 6th across major digital platforms, including Kindle, Google Books, Apple iBooks, Nook, Kobo, Bookwalker, MangaPlaza, and Renta. YUZU comics was designed for vertical scrolling comics, and Media Do now expands the service into the e-book format with these first 4 Taiwanese titles. To date, more than 50 vertical-scrolling digital comics have been produced in various languages worldwide by the YUZU label since it began in 2022.

CONFESSIONS OF A 35-YEAR-OLD

Story and art by TEI · SRP: $5.99 · 146 pages · eISBN: 9781647115586 · For Readers Ages 12+ · Available February 6th

Thirty-five-year-old, single office worker Jason normally finds love to be elusive. He doesn't give much thought to his new coworker Frank when he joins the company. But when a chance encounter evolves into a series of shared moments, an unanticipated twist in their relationship finds Jason and Frank being roommates. Will Jason find his new normal is love?

THREE SECONDS AFTER OUR EYES MET

Story and art by Rancha · SRP: $5.99 · 146 pages · eISBN: 9781647115579 · For Readers Ages 12+ · Available February 6th

The friendly, kind Student Union Event Division President Hezhan has a carefully maintained image, but when fellow student Shunwen witnesses Hezhan's outburst in a meeting room, he inadvertently becomes the keeper of Hezhan's hidden side. Worried his secret will be revealed, Hezhan approaches Shunwen, but every time their eyes lock, it feels like Shunwen sees right through him, and he must "never lock eyes for more than three seconds." Will Hezhan be able to protect his secret, or will Shunwen reshape Hezhan's life and his own?

THREE SECONDS AFTER OUR EYES MET was a Gold Prize-winner in the BL category at the second-ever Glory Original Comic Competition. Rancha is one of Taiwan's most popular BL comic creators and renowned for delicate storytelling and for realistically presenting the emotions of his characters.

THE LIGHT CONJURER

Story and art by Gene ∙ SRP: $5.99 · 146 pages · eISBN: 9781647115555 · For Readers Ages 17+ · Available February 6th

Rubin, a seemingly useless summoner whose conjuring attempts are comically futile, secretly dreams of defeating a dragon. Fate has a sense of humor when Rubin summons a mysterious prince who coerces him into going to an abandoned castle… where a dragon lives. Can a useless conjurer face the challenge of confronting a legendary beast?

Creator Gene is a comic artist/illustrator who was born and raised in Tainan, Taiwan. He was the Bronze Prize-winner in the BL category at the First Ever Glory Original Comic Competition. An active figure in various doujin communities. Gene's works come in diverse styles, and he loves to add a touch of humor to stories. His work "Wanted Magic Girl!" was selected to the 10th Golden Comic Best New Artist Award in 2019, and he also has won two top prizes at the 2020 Kyoto International Manga Anime Awards.

LOVING YOU WHEN THE WORLD ENDED

Story and art by Gene · SRP: $5.99 · 146 pages · eISBN: 9781647115562 · For Readers Ages 15+ · Available February 6th

An apocalyptic event forces two strangers to navigate a world where the old order is shattered. Is it survival of the fittest or survival of the richest? Spoiled Nuowan can't stay alive in this new reality without the help of skilled hotel worker Yu Seng, whom he met only moments before the world ended. Yu's former military training comes in handy but is kissing out of the blue a survival tactic?

