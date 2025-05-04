Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, mega man, street fighter

Mega Man & Street Fighter Free Comic Book Day Reveals Udon's Future

Mega Man anjd Street Fighter titles for Free Comic Book Day reveal Udon Studios' future in August and September

Both the Mega Man #0 and the Street Fighter Vs Rival School comic books from Udon Studios yesterday for Free Comic Book Day, revealed upcoming plans for the Mega Man character with the publisher. Including an ad for the final two one-shots for the Mega Man Timelines event. Megaman ZX #1 by Matt Moylan and Dax Gordine for August and Mega Man Legends #1 by David Oxford and Mic Fong for September.

Here's a closer look at the artwork…

And the logos and titles…

And also an ad for Street Fighter Masters: Zangief by Chris Sarracini and Matthew Weldon from Udon Studios in August, to follow Street Fighter Masters: Elena.

FCBD 2025 – MEGAMAN #0 CVR A JEFFERY CHAMBA CRUZ 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET) 1224UE847

Written by Tavis Maiden, Art by Kenny Ruiz, Jeffrey Chamba Cruz, and more!

Video game legend MEGA MAN returns with all-new comics from UDON! In this special one-shot adventure, the original Blue Bomber faces off against villainous robot masters like Cold Man, Wind Man, Skull Man, and more! This issue sets the stage for the incredible Mega Man Timelines mini-series starting in May, 2025! 32 pages, Full Color FCBD 2025 – STREET FIGHTER VS RIVAL SCHOOLS #1 CVR A TOVIO ROGERS 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION (NET) 1224UE848

Written by David Lumsdon, Art by Tovio Rogers

The World Warriors hit the books, as the heroes of Street Fighter collide with the quarrelsome students of Rival Schools! Chun-Li, Dan, and Sakura square off against Batsu, Edge, Kyoko, and more in a schoolyard brawl that may give them all detention! The perfect way to gear up for the long-awaited re-release of Rival Schools 2 in the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2 video game, and UDON's own Rival Schools: Official Complete Works illustration collection!

32 pages, Full Color

