Menton3's Chasing The Dragon #1 in Heavy Metal February 2021 Solicits

We note that despite promises by Heavy Metal Magazine that they would resolicit Cold, Dead War in January – after Bleeding Cool posted legal challenges from the estate of Dan O'Bannon – that they have yet to do so. Instead, February 2021 sees the solicitation of new series Chasing The Dragon by former IDW exec Denton J Tipton and the also-controversial Menton3.

CHASING THE DRAGON #1 (OF 5) CVR A MENTON3 & MOMOKO

(W) Denton J. Tipton (CA) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Menton3

In Chasing the Dragon, New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton and acclaimed painter menton3 explore a dark fantasy world ravaged by the rampant abuse of a drug made from the blood of dragons. When two young slaves discover a terrible secret that could change the course of the world, will a meek alchemist's apprentice and a drug-addled concubine survive long outside their cages? For fans of Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CHASING THE DRAGON #1 (OF 5) 10 COPY FRANCAVILLA INCV

HEAVY METAL #305 CVR A FRAZETTA (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando, Ron Marz, George C. Romero, Michelle Sears, Diego Yapur, Brendan Columbus, Hann, Al Barrionuevo, Candice Han, Matt Medney, German Ponce, Protobunker, Felipe Sobreiro, Ryan Lindsay, Sebastian Piriz, Bart Sears (A) Various (CA) Frank Frazetta

A ragtag squad of Confederate soldiers calls upon the ultimate evil to save the South, in Ron Marz & Armitano's "Swamp God." A combat unit comprised of Vampires, Minotaurs and mythical species find that they're part of a diabolical plot in "Queensbury" by Patrick Smith. Fan favorite Nelson and the Cold Dead War crew make a return! Vasator & Crunch, a robot and barbarian tale by David Erwin and Kevin Molen! Frank Frazzeta Jr and Liam Sharp interviews! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $13.99

HEAVY METAL #305 CVR B EDMISTON (MR)

SAVAGE CIRCUS #5 (OF 10) (MR)

(W) Brendan Columbus (A/CA) Al Barrionuevo

The town of Basin Bay is under attack! A heist underway by a group of thieves! Strange creatures on the loose! The police are outnumbered! How is the mysterious man named Lewis Savage going to help turn the tide? In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $2.99

TAARNA (2020) #3 (OF 6)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Christian Ward

The third issue of Heavy Metal's flagship character! The beginning of Act Two where Taarna, the lone protector of the multiverse, and her new ally are pushed to their limit to save a planet from destruction, while the chaotic leader called Urcuss takes his army to destroy everyone standing between them andÂ Â the ultimate weapon for their lord and master, Kako! This is the story of a millenia-old battle between godlike beings, with all sentient life caught in their path. In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99