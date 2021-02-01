Is Mephisto The Big Bad Of Avengers, Heroes Reborn And WandaVision?

Is this Mephisto time? With Kevin Feige as the Chief Creative Officer of all of Marvel Entertainment now – movies, TV and comics, we've been wondering how that may exhibit itself. This is mindless speculation, of course, unsourced, just joining the dots at random and trying to avoid any pictures of genitalia. or at least trying not to make me look a complete one.

Bleeding Cool has noted that the recent Avengers comic books have seen Mephisto, a big name Devil of the Marvel Universe, revealed as the Big Bad of all things, from four billion years ago to its far-flung future. During which he was directly responsible for the Avengers forming at certain times in history. As if its all part of his big plan.

Agent Coulson – agent of Mephisto?

Agent Coulson is in league with Mephisto in the Avengers comics, and bringing in the Squadron Supreme who replace the Avengers in Heroes Reborn…

…as well as see Coulson made President, of the United States…

…and seeking reelection.

The upcoming Heroes Reborn event will, however, show us a World Without Avengers. A world where the Avengers were never assembled, where Captain America died in World War Two…

…where Tony Stark never ended up in the Koran cave that transformed him…

…where Thor never picked up a hammer…

…and Carol Danvers remained a pilot.

Somehow resulting in one combined Maximoff child, the Silver Witch…

Peter Parker as just a photographer,

Reed and Ben working for SHIELD in the Negative Zone's Prison 42,

Wolverine still  part of Alpha Flight,

a better Planet Hulk for Bruce Banner,

Thanos having Infinity rings rather than a gauntlet.

Venom being an Agent of HYDRA…

While Doctor Doom has a rather different look…

Possessing the Crimson Cyttorak ruby.

And transforming himself into something else.

A Doomnaut fighting Hyperion.

In fact lots of folk fighting the Squadron Supreme, including Blade, the only one who remembers the world before.

Welcome to Heroes Reborn. Reality remade, a very different version of Wanda Maximoff… and what happened to the Vision? Is that a Hank Pym Yellowjacket remake with the Squadron? There are Ultron links there of course.

Simultaneously, WandaVision is telling a story that seems very familiar from the comic books, with the Scarlet Witch and Vision comics from the eighties specifically referenced, in which Scarlet Witch is made pregnant by the Vision, has twins, before they are revealed to be all part of Mephisto's plotting. And as the first episode told us, "the Devil is in the details." Here's a fancut of that.

Is this all a coincidence? Possibly. But could Marvel be planning to make Mephisto a bigger deal in all media available to it right now? Also possibly.

 

