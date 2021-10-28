Michael Davis Withdraws Application To DC Comics' Milestone Initiative

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported the tragically hilarious story that Michael Davis, one of the co-founders of Milestone Media, and the man who used to run the DC Comics New Talent programme, spinning it off into his own studio Bad Boy, has resorted to applying to DC Comics' new Milestone Initiative at DC Fandome to serve "Black and underrepresented" comic book creators, as part of their new talent development programme, Next Generation DC (NGDC). Stating that "if stories are what shape the world we live in, then the storytellers should reflect that world. The Milestone Initiative is looking for the next generation of Black and diverse comic book creators" who are ready to enter the comic book industry at a professional level. DC states that "throughout American history —in the comic book industry as well as in other creative fields —Black and other underrepresented creators have been consistent innovators and visionaries despite systems that work to exclude them."

We reminded DC Comics of some of his credentials, such as being a co-founder of Milestone Media and co-creator of the original launch titles? Well, his Bad Boy Studios launches the careers of Aaron McGruder, John Paul Leon, Bernard Chang, Brett Lewis, , Christopher Sotomayor, N. Steven Harris, Shawn Martinbrough Kevin McCarthy, Phil Jimenez, Alisande Morales, Walter McDaniel, Jason Medley, Basil Reid, being a facilitator for comic book projects such as The Fifth Beatle, creating and hosting The Black Panel at every San Diego Comic-Con, the most attended regular comics panel at the show, his Guardian Line Universe launched by Christian publishing and media firm Urban Ministries, Inc, The Action Files, a low-level reading program for schools and new publishing initiative called Level Next with Wayne Brady.

Well, Michael Davis told Bleeding Cool that he wanted to put this in context "I applied to the Milestone Initiative for laughs. I also tweeted that the program would be a culture-changing event, and I thoroughly support it. Somehow that tweet has been forgotten, and my well-intended joke has become a distraction. DC did reach out to me, and I was glad they did. Then came all this noise. The program is too important for me to bring any confusion to it. So it's with regret I'm bowing out. This is all on me, and I take responsibility for all the chaos. For the record, the initiative is a beautiful approach to finding underutilized talent, and I applaud DC and Milestone for doing it." Maybe it's just possible that Michael Davis may have more to teach than he has to learn?