The First Mickey Mouse Comic Appearance Is Up For Auction Right Now

Mickey Mouse made his first comic appearance in Four Color #16, starring in the story "Mickey Mouse Outwits the Phantom Blot." It is a really fun story; I was actually lucky enough to flip through an incomplete copy of the book a few years back and was sad the book was in such rough shape. That is not the case with this copy, on auction now at Heritage Auctions, part of their Dallas #7236 lot. No, this copy is a CGC 9.2, the highest on record, and needs to be seen to be believed. It is hard to think that this is not in a Disney museum of some kind, and now if you have the cash, this book can be yours. Mickey Mouse collectors should be salivating at this one, currently sitting at $35,000, a bargain for such a rare example of a key like this. Check it out below.

You Will Never See Mickey Mouse's First Appearance In This Shape Again

"Four Color (Series One) #16 Mickey Mouse (Dell, 1941) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Is it rare in high grade? Does a mouse like cheese? Overstreet doesn't even list values for grades above VF 8.0 for the issue, and CGC's certified just three copies above that grade — two at 8.5 and this unbelievable copy! By all rights, this should rank among Overstreet's Top 100 Golden Age Comics. In "Mickey Mouse Outwits the Phantom Blot" Walt Disney's most famous creation stars in his first comic book. Floyd Gottfredson provided the art, and Minnie Mouse and Pluto make appearances. Overstreet 2020 VF 8.0 value (the highest grade listed in Overstreet for this issue) = $17,500. CGC census 10/20: 1 in 9.2, none higher."

This book is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot #7236, which is taking bids for the next couple of days. This Mickey Mouse comic ends in two days, and if you can swing it, it would be a grail piece for your collection. Go here to place a bid, and while there, check out all of the other art, comics, and more up for bid.