Midnight Suns #1 Preview: Mass Hallucinations

A vision causes the magic users of the Marvel Universe to team up in this preview of Midnight Suns #1. The mission? Promote a video game. Check out the preview below.

Midnight Suns #1

by Ethan Sacks & Luigi Zagaria, cover by David Nakayama

RISE OF THE MIDNIGHT SUNS! A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of MIDNIGHT SUNS to rise and tear @#$% up: MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER & NICO MINORU. But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is STRANGE ACADEMY student ZOE LAVEAU number one on the Suns' list?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 220 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620400700111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620400700121 – MIDNIGHT SUNS 1 VICENTINI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620400700131 – MIDNIGHT SUNS 1 EASTMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620400700141 – MIDNIGHT SUNS 1 GAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

