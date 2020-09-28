First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today

Almost five years after launching bigger than every Marvel release in March 2016, Boom Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is coming to an end with issue #55. We've well covered the big moments in the series including the introduction of new characters like Lord Drakkon, Ranger Slayer, and others, alongside big events like Shattered Grid, Beyond the Grid, and Necessary Evil. The impact of this series has been felt well beyond comics with its influence seen in Hasbro's toy lines, video games, and more in ways that are rarely seen for licensed comic book series resulting in key issues being highly sought after in the aftermarket.

Final issues are often a reason for lapsed fans and collectors to return to a series to see how and where long-running storylines end. But there's an additional reason for Power Ranger fans and collectors to make sure they secure their copy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #55 – it's the first appearance of the NEW Green Ranger.

Why would Boom introduce a new character in the final issue of the series? Because this is modern comics afterall and the following month, the franchise will relaunch in not one, but two, twin ongoing series. The obviously-titled Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers series will mark the first time that Boom will publish series that take place at the same time with two unique teams.

Mighty Morphin will feature the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team including fan-favourite Tommy Oliver and the new Green Ranger. Power Rangers will star the Omega Rangers (that's original Red Ranger Jason, original Yellow Ranger Trini, and original Black Ranger Zack for the uninitiated) and the former villain Lord Drakkon (that's an evil Tommy Oliver from an alternate universe for the uninitiated). Both series are written by Ryan Parrott with artists Marco Renna and Francesco Mortarino carrying on the tradition of Italian artists on the franchise. Two series, two teams, two Tommys. It's a bit akin to what Jonathan Hickman did with House of X and Powers of X, except with less circle infographics. Or for readers of my generation, it's like having Wolverine on both X-Men: Blue and X-Men: Gold.

Either way it adds up to another two big launches for Boom Studios in a year of already ground-breaking launches. I understand that both series already have initial orders that are higher than any other initial orders Boom has received this year. And we know that Boom tends to get big lifts at FOC as evidenced last week by Dune: House Atreides #1 eclipsing Image's much-touted Commanders in Crisis #1 on the Advance Reorders Chart. Will either series be able to reach the unprecedented heights of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1? Probably not, but one of these series will almost certainly be the highest launching licensed series of the year.

What is entirely more likely is that retailers and collectors will overlook Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #55 as they focus on the new relaunch in November. With a critical first appearance in this issue they do so at their own peril, even if Boom will almost certainly have a second printing waiting in the wings. So here's a helpful tip as final orders are due today Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #55, which will be in stores on October 21st. Have you double-checked your order?

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #55 CVR A MAIN

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG201010

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) Jamal Campbell

The Power Rangers' THUNDERZORDS vs the Dark Rangers' TERRORZORDS-and nothing will ever be the same! Plus, the shocking first appearance of the character no Power Rangers fan EVER expected!

In Shops: Oct 21, 2020 SRP: $3.99