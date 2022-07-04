Mighty Morphin #21 Preview: Identity Crisis

The Power Rangers face an Identity Crisis in this preview of Mighty Morphin #21… wait, where are you going? It's not THAT kind of Identity Crisis! Brad Meltzer is nowhere to be found! Come back! Check out the preview below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #21

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220337

MAY220338 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99

MAY220342 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR CLARKE – $3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

After a recent tragedy that shook the Rangers leader to his core, the Mighty Morphin team faces an identity crisis. After all, there are some challenges even they can't overcome.

In Shops: 7/6/2022

SRP: $3.99

