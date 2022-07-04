Mighty Morphin #21 Preview: Identity Crisis

The Power Rangers face an Identity Crisis in this preview of Mighty Morphin #21… wait, where are you going? It's not THAT kind of Identity Crisis! Brad Meltzer is nowhere to be found! Come back! Check out the preview below.
MIGHTY MORPHIN #21
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAY220337
MAY220338 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99
MAY220342 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR CLARKE – $3.99
(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee
After a recent tragedy that shook the Rangers leader to his core, the Mighty Morphin team faces an identity crisis.
After all, there are some challenges even they can't overcome.
In Shops: 7/6/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
Cover image for MAY220338 MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI
Cover image for MAY220342 MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR CLARKE
Interior preview page from MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
Interior preview page from MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
Interior preview page from MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
Interior preview page from MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
Interior preview page from MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
Interior preview page from MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
Interior preview page from MAY220337 Mighty Morphin #21
