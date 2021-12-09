Mike Cotton Quits DC Comics After Getting Superman Group Editor Gig?

Sometimes, just sometimes, you run a story on Bleeding Cool and it opens a whole can of worms. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran a piece on some recent hiring and promotion activity at DC Comics. In which we reported that Paul Kaminski had been promoted from being an editor on the Batman line of books to being Senior Editor of the Superman Group of books, replacing Jamie S Rich when he quit to be EIC of Tapas. Except, we were wrong, Kaminski didn't replace Rich, he replaced Mike Cotton. Mike Cotton replaced Jamie S Rich as Superman Group Editor – but it seems that about a month ago, he just upped and quit. It just seems that DC Comics aren't as great at looking out for this sort of thing.

Former editor of Wizard Magazine who was there until almost its dying days, Mike Cotton was also the publisher of Champion! a comics magazine app that launched and was cancelled very soon after. He was hired by DC Comics and an editor, including looking after their inhouse Previews magazine, Direct Current, which with DC Rebirth threatened to launch as a Wizard-alike PR magazine for DC Comics. Imagine DC Fandome in comic book form. In time he was made a Senior Editor at DC Comics in 2017 and this summer he became Superman Group Editor. That position seems cursed, it was previously Eddie Berganza, Jamie S Rich was headhunted by Tapas, Mike Cotton left to move back to the East Coast without even a job offer (maybe look for him popping up somewhere like AWA, let's keep an eye on his LinkedIn) and now it's Paul Kaminski's job to reclaim it…

Keep an eye on those DC Comics Twitter bios and let Bleeding Cool know if you see any changes. Won't work for Mike Cotton though, for whatever reason his account was suspended…