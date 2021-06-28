Mike Hawthorne Leaves Daredevil for New Pastures

Mike Hawthorne has worked extensively in comic books over the last few decades including on the likes of Deadpool, The Un-Men, Spider-Man, Conan, Ballad Of Sleeping Beauty, War Of The Realms, Machine Teen, Fear Agent, Three Days In Europe, Wolverine, Extermination, Queen & Country, Quantum And Woody, Mass Effect,. The Exterminators, Umbra, and much more. Of late, he has been working on Daredevil at Marvel alongside writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto. But in the recent September 2021 solicitation, artist Stefano Landini stepped in instead.

Yesterday, Mike Hawthorne posted the following to social media, stating "Yesterday I handed in my last issue of Daredevil. A few of you have asked how long my run will be & with new solicitations coming out without my name attached I wanted to address it before any rumors start. I'm not leaving DD for negative reasons. My contract is up at Marvel & I've decided to explore some new projects. I've loved working with the Daredevil crew, especially Chip. He & Marco have a special book on their hands. I'm honored to have been invited to contribute. If I have my way Chip & I will work together again. Daredevil is a book I've wanted to draw since I was a kid, so walking away from it is no easy decision. But it's the right one for me now. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Marvel & have gotten to work on some bucket-list characters. But it's time to stretch my legs creatively & explore new projects. I'm incredibly excited for my new project! I have two scripts waiting for me & they are genuinely epic in scale! I couldn't be more excited to work with this writer! Much love to everyone who supported all my work at Marvel, you folks are amazing. I'm also doing my own thing, with more comics and artbooks in the works on my Patreon. Lots of exciting times ahead! Thanks for all the support." It looks like Mike Hawthorne's final issue of Daredevil will be #32 published this time next month.