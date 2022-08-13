Miles Burks Auctions Webtoon Comic Encore! To HarperAlley

Encore! by debut graphic novelist Miles Burks, is adapted from his popular Webtoon strip of the same name and Miles Burks auctioned off the print publication rights to Rose Pleuler at HarperAlley. What's it about? "When Clayton Noguchi's ex-best friend Aron Santos lands in his theatre class due to an unfulfilled graduation requirement, the boys rekindle their friendship, but the painful history between the two threatens to stand in the way of their growing feelings." Miles Burks posted to Instagram, "big announcement time…. !!!!!!!. i'm so excited to finally be able to tell the world about this! i've been aching to spill the beans. AND NOW I FINALLY CAN! coming 2024 u will be able to experience encore from the beginning all over again! but don't fret because encore will also continue to update in the meantime! ahhrhwhgahahahahehrhehhehehehehehe"

Print publication for Encore! is set for the summer of 2024. Miles Burks' agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency handled the deal for world rights.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.