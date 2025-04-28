Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: fcbd, ultimate

Miles Morales Gets Ultimate Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Spoilers

Miles Morales gets some Ultimate Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Spoilers ahead of this FCBD weekend...

Article Summary Miles Morales faces Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion as Marvel teases a universe-shattering event for 2025.

The Maker's mysterious card resurfaces, letting Miles and Billie Morales access the new Ultimate Universe.

Billie Morales triggers the adventure, forcing Miles to rescue her across Earth-6160 and meet a new Peter Parker.

Free Comic Book Day 2025 offers exclusive previews, setting up the next big Ultimate Spider-Man storyline.

Bleeding Cool previously scooped the word that Marvel Comics was to publish Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion #1 in June. After we noted last year that in the Timeslide comic, they teased Ultimate Incursion, and in Jonathan Hickman lore, an incursion occurs when one universe smashes into a parallel universe, leaving only one surviving. That Free Comic Book Day in May promised the first event of the new Ultimate Universe, and then we confirmed it all with the first visual out of ComicsPRO from Deniz Camp, Cody Zighlar and Jonas Scharf.

And now we have a few visuals from the Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe Free Comic Book Day, which include, or rather confirm, more revelations. Such as the black business care that The Maker had left for Miles Morales in Ultimate Invasion.

And reprised in other Free Comic Book Day previews…

And emphasised in this other tease.

As the solicit says, "before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her!"

Bleeding Cool previously asked "Did Billie Morales go fishing in that bin and find the card to enter the new Ultimate Universe? Looks like it…"

Well, she does seem to like the bright pretty shiny things… and genetically, she is a Morales. Looks like they are both going to the Ultimate Universe very soon…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN INCURSION #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250656

(W) Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Sara Pichelli

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Two of today's most exciting writers, DENIZ CAMP (ULTIMATES) and CODY ZIGLAR (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), join forces for an adventure that will change Miles Morales- and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Drawn by rising star JONAS SCHARF, the brilliantly moody artist who brought you ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN and DARK X-MEN… Before The Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her! But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160… Rated T+In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

RP: $5.99 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe FCBD 2025 will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. I guess there will be quite a lot over the next week.

FCBD 2025 SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Joe Kelly, Various (A) John Romita Jr., Various (CA) Pat Gleason

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are!

Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer's blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

Exclusive Original Material RATED T

