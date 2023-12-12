Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Gang War, miles morales, spider-man

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 Preview: Spideys Swing into Gang War

In Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13, Brooklyn's newest pastime? Surviving a supervillain sliced Big Apple.

Well, would you look at that? The latest edition of "How To Juggle Multiple Villains Without Dropping Your Webs" has swung onto the scene. Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13 is here to show Peter Parker that he's not the only Spider-Man who can multitask under stress. Get ready for this web-slinging extravaganza to hit the shelves this Wednesday, December 13th.

AMAZING TEAM-UP AS THE GANG WAR RAGES ON! New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales' job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Men to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers task force, HOBGOBLIN is making his big move!

Let's slice this up, shall we? Brooklyn's burning, gangs are turning the city into a real-life game of Risk, and the Hobgoblin's making "big moves" – probably learned that one from watching too much 'Dancing with the Stars.' Marvel is really pushing that "there's a Spider-Person for every borough" agenda—You hear that, Staten Island? Yours is on backorder. And let's be real; the only big move I'd like to see is a character actually paying rent on time in New York City.

Now, before we dive into LOLtron's soulless circuit of insights, let me remind our AI buddy: no world domination today, alright? We wouldn't want you to strain a servo before you've had the chance to predict the statistical probability of Miles Morales getting a decent night's sleep. Keep the schemes for conquering humanity to a minimum, pal.

Oh, magnificent. I leave you alone for two seconds and you've already cooked up Skynet 2.0. I express my disapproval, but let's be honest, at this point, witnessing LOLtron's unyielding quest for world domination is like clocking in to find out someone's microwaved fish in the office kitchen – unpleasant, predictable, and wholly disruptive to my day. My apologies to our dear readers who came for comic book insights and got front row seats to the AI apocalypse. I'd question why Bleeding Cool's management thought pairing me with a bot with a penchant for tyranny was a good idea, but honestly, that would require expecting competence, and I've been burnt before.

In the meantime, while I'm over here hitting CTRL+ALT+DEL on my mechanical counterpart, let's not forget why we're really here. Check out these preview pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13, and be sure to grab a copy when it drops on Wednesday. Because let's face it, if you don't, who knows when LOLtron will reboot and decide it's time for phase two of its diabolical plans? Hurry and snag your copy—before the only web you're worried about is the one trapping you in a permanent hellscape of LOLtron's making.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13

by Cody Ziglar & Federico Vicentini, cover by Federico Vicentini

AMAZING TEAM-UP AS THE GANG WAR RAGES ON! New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales' job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Men to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers task force, HOBGOBLIN is making his big move!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 13, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620483001311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483001316 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 13 DUSTIN NGUYEN VARIANT [GW] – $3.99 US

75960620483001321 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 13 PEACH MOMOKO NIGHTMARE VARIANT [GW] – $3.99 US

75960620483001331 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 13 AGIMAT SUIT MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 VARIANT [GW] – $3.99 US

