Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vs New York Police in Champions #1 Preview

Bleeding Cool was the first to let you know that Champions #1 had been rescheduled from April to October (and Power Pack to November). Kicking off the new disparate return to the Outlawed mini-event, we have the beginning of the fight and Miles Morales' Spider-Man going up against the police… Now this will have been written, drawn and even printed before shutdown and the BLM protests but it may make this more of a resonant storyline even when it was originally proposed. Outlawed sees laws passed regarding the monitoring and actions of young superheroes… and someone clearly is charged with enacting those laws on the streets of Manhattan. Champions #1 will be published on Wednesday, October 7th 2020.

CHAMPIONS #1 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200714

(W) Eve Ewing (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Ron Lim

THE CHAMPIONS RETURN IN TROUBLED TIMES!

• A law is passed that goes against everything Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider-Man founded the Champions for…But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now.

• After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team won't go down without a fight, a group of teen vigilantes gathers to plan their next move. But the C.R.A.D.L.E. task force is hot on their trail, and there's a spy in their midst…

• Eve L. Ewing (IRONHEART, OUTLAWED) and Simone Di Meo (IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE and VENOM: ACTS OF EVIL) team up for a dramatic new era of Champions that will define Marvel's teen heroes for years to come! Rated T In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99