Mindless Speculation: Chris Claremont & John Romita on X-Men Legends?

This is just a little mindless speculation. But the X-Men: Legends series has published new mutant-related comic book stories from classic X-Men teams. These have been Fabian Nicieza and Brett Booth, Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson, two issues each/ But for #5 and #6 in July and August?

Well, Marvel Comics has just stated that John Romita Jr will be returning from DC Comics to Marvel Comics in July. Given that he also had a classic run with Chris Claremont on X-Men, is impossible that his return may be on such a title, with Chris? Just a little mindless speculation…

And maybe an excuse to remind the new Krakoan folks that Claremont and Romita did chimera fighting Nimrods first…

Anyway, comic stores that opens an account with Penguin Random House by May 7th will receive a variant cover featuring exclusive art from Romita. Might be a good idea to open one up…

X-MEN LEGENDS #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200545

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A/CA) Brett Booth

ALL-NEW TALES STARRING YOUR FAVORITE X-MEN, SPANNING CLASSIC ERAS!

Break out the yellows and blues, fire up the Danger Room and snap on your pouches as legendary X-writers return to classic eras of the mutant super heroes in ALL-NEW, in-continuity stories set during their fan-favorite runs! Fabian Nicieza kicks off the series with a special saga of CYCLOPS and HAVOK, as the SHI'AR return to Earth in search of the FORSAKEN ONE! But what secret will the Summers brothers uncover, and how will its revelation change what you thought you knew about the X-Men?

Get ready for a story decades in the making! And come back each month as we dive deeper to expand the X-MEN mythos! Welcome back, legends: Hope you survive the experience. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #2

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210615

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A/CA) Brett Booth

THE SECRET OF ADAM-X – REVEALED AT LAST!

It's the SUMMERS BROTHERS and STARJAMMERS vs. ERIK THE RED and the SHI'AR with the fate of the galaxy at stake, as the full truth behind ADAM-X's lineage is revealed in a story nearly 30 years in the making! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210593

(W) Louise Simonson (A/CA) Walter Simonson

THE ORIGINAL X-FACTOR RETURNS – TO BATTLE APOCALYPSE!

The mutants once known as the original X-MEN now fight the good fight as the mutant team X-FACTOR! Together with their mysterious sentient spaceship Ship and the newly transformed ARCHANGEL, they've defeated CAMERON HODGE and foiled APOCALYPSE's scheme. But as Ship starts to malfunction, Apocalypse's true plan unfolds!

Return to this classic era with legends Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson as they kick off an ALL-NEW tale set before X-FACTOR #43! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210601

(W) Louise Simonson (A/CA) Walter Simonson

WITH A VENGEANCE!

Things go from bad to worse for X-FACTOR when they must save the baby NATHAN CHRISTOPHER SUMMERS from the clutches of a deadly robot attacker. But who is really at the helm, and what will this mean for the FUTURE of the team and the SUMMERS clan?

Return to this classic era with legends Louise Simonson and Walter Simonson in this ALL-NEW tale set before the original X-FACTOR #43! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 23, 2021 SRP: $3.99