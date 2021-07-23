Minimates, HeroClix and Mondo Cancel For Free Comic Book Day 2021

Diamond Comic Distributors has told comic book retailers that "due to the growing logistical challenges affecting the global shipping industry, Diamond has been notified by our publishing partners that a handful of Free Comic Book Day 2021 items will be delayed or have been canceled." And it's more the merchandise rather than the comic books that have suffered issues. The GI Joe: Real American Hero Minimates Box Set will not arrive in time for FCBD. Neither will the limited edition Spider-Man HeroClix figure with a brand-new costume for Spidey. And the Mondo Tees Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 4-Piece Enamel Pin Set has been cancelled in its entirety. Also, the Scholastic Free Comic Book Day titles Allergic and The Bailey School Kids are delayed and will only get to stores next week – but well in time for FCBD on August the 14th. But here's what you won't be getting on that day – or in the case of Spider-Verse, ever!

