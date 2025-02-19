Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Aliens Vs Avengers, mister sinister

Mister Sinister Has The Greatest Xenomorph Aliens Weapon Of All Time

Mister Sinister has the greatest Xenomorph Aliens weapon of all time in Aliens vs Avengers #3 from Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic (Spoilers)

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers for Aliens Vs Avengers #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, out today from Marvel Comics. And how. It's not just the return of Bar Sinister, or a retelling tie-in with Aliens Covenant, as well as the classic Aliens mythology. With a return to Mars, Arakko, home of the mutants, while the Marvel Universe has an infestation of Alien xenomorphs. And sees Mister Sinister, mutant geneticist extraordinaire, find a way to weaponize the Alien threat more than you have seen in any film, any comic book, or any video game before. Not even Rick And Morty went here.

I know what that is. You know what that is. It is a T-shirt gun, taken by Mister Sinister and filled with something else entirely.

Of course, it's always possible that Jonathan Hickman reads Reddit. But not even they used a T-shirt gun as a delivery mechanism…

You've missed Jonathan Hickman writing Mister Sinister, right? Oh, and as to how Sinister himself is immune to the xenomorph threat and his many clones,

Every Mister Sinister is pregnant with a xenomorph. They are all Alien Queens… but then, hasn't that always been the way? Mister Sinister does rather enjoy the high-camp archery… even with a T-shirt gun.

