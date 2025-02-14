Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: aliens, jonathan hickman, mister sinister

Jonathan Hickman Returns To Mister Sinister In Aliens Vs Avengers #3

Jonathan Hickman has Mister Sinister discover the love of his lives in Aliens Vs Avengers #3 out next week.

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman returns to write Mister Sinister in Aliens Vs Avengers #3, exploring new narrative twists.

Mister Sinister uncovers the love of his lives in a xenomorph-infested world, illustrated by Esad Ribic.

Initially created by Chris Claremont, Sinister's complex history includes ties with Apocalypse and the X-Men.

Hickman enriches Mister Sinister's saga, blending Victorian roots and cloning lore with futuristic conflicts.

To be fair, Kieron Gillen did a bang-up job in his absence over in Immortal X-Men. But it's always nice when Jonathan Hickman gets a go on Mister Sinister again. And he hasn't for some time. In Aliens vs Avengers #3, it's time got the high camp high evolutionary Victorian geneticist and mad scientist or all the mad scientists, one of the four clones of Nathaniel Essex, Mister Sinister, to make his return. Alongside all the many clones of himself and his Secret Wars home of Bar Sinister. And it comes to the parallel future of Aliens Vs Avengers drawn/painted by Esad Ribic, in which the whole world has gone xenomorph. And out next Wednesday. And it seems that Mister Sinister has just found the love of his lives.

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

Aliens vs. Avengers #3

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

THE ENGINEERS GO TO WAR! But in a world of cosmic heroes and genetic mutants, the Engineers are not the only gods of creation. As the Engineers set out to destroy what they made, humanity's remaining heroes discover an even more pressing threat: the X-Men. RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $7.99

Mister Sinister was first created by Chris Claremont as the employer of the Marauders in The Uncanny X-Men back in 1986, designed by artist Marc Silvestri. Born Nathaniel Essex in Victorian London, he was inspired by the work of his contemporary Charles Darwin and became obsessed with engineering humanity into a perfect race of superhumans. As he learns about mutants, Essex encounters the mutant villain Apocalypse. The two become allies and Apocalypse uses alien Celestial technology to transform the British scientist into Mr. Sinister, an ageless man with super-powers. The original Nathaniel Essex was murdered in 1895 by Mystique in her Sherlock Holmes form. Before his death, he created four clones to research paths to Machine Dominionhood independent of one another, whom Mystique's wife Destiny ensured would survive to adulthood: Minister Sinister, Doctor Stasis, Orbis Stellaris and Mother Righteous. Sinister develops a great interest and protective attitude towards the mutant heroes Cyclops and Jean Grey, believing their DNA can create the ultimate mutant. This and other factors lead him to have repeated clashes with the X-Men. Through clones, Sinister has managed to cheat his death repeatedly and acquire a mutant gene. Eventually, an A.I. imprint of the original Essex becomes Enigma, a universal-level godlike intelligence existing outside space and time.

