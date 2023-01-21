Money Shot Comes Again in Vault Comics April 2023 Solicits Money Shot returns from Vault Comics with an Infinity Gautlet-style variant cover in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Tim Seeley and Gisele Lagace's sex-positive-plation sci-fi comic book, Money Shot returns with Money Shot Comes Again from Vault Comics. Which means that Tim Seeley probably read this article by Jude Terror and now owes him royalties. And I am sure that Marvel Comics will really appreciate the Infinity Gautlet-style variant cover. Here are Vault Comics' April 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR A LAGACE (MR)

VAULT COMICS

FEB231792

FEB231793 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR B SEELEY (MR) – 4.99

FEB231796 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

FEB231797 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

FEB231798 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR G 50 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

FEB231799 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR H 100 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Gisele Lagace

The XXX-plorers are back on their hands and knees for the good of humanity! When the giant ass space jellyfish who run the ordered universe arrive on earth, the porn-stars-cum-science explorers must put away grudges, crushes, and side-hustles to once again take one (or two! or three!) for the team.

An epicly sexy new arc begins, which takes aim at dumb billionaires and bad optics, and guest stars a LEGENDARY underground comix heroine! NEW ARTIST Gisele Lagace puts her sexy spin on the book!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #10 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

FEB231800

FEB231801 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #10 CVR B TERRY – 4.99

FEB231802 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #10 CVR C SEELEY – 4.99

(W) Aaron Campbell, Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

Griffin gets used. So does Dr. Moreau. And all kinds of hell break out on the train to nowhere, as the heroes and monsters of Sangre De Moro converge.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 4.99

END AFTER END #6 CVR A SUNANDO

VAULT COMICS

FEB231803

FEB231804 – END AFTER END #6 CVR B KANGAS – 4.99

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Sunando C

The Olc REVEALED! The source of all darkness in the End After End rears his evil head and points his gaze straight at our heroes. Walt reveals to Stills that he holds a relic piece and that there is power within it, power to destroy and perhaps even to make Walt the hero he wants to be.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: 4.99

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #5 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

FEB231805

FEB231806 – DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #5 CVR B HURTT – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Something evil… something hungry… lurks in the cold darkness of Bear Creek, and it's up to our misfit sales team to destroy the vicious creatures. You know what that means. Fishing trip! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: 4.99

NASTY #2 CVR A KAMBADAIS (RES)

VAULT COMICS

FEB231807

FEB231808 – NASTY #2 CVR B CANTIRINO (RES) – 4.99

(W) John Lees (A) Adam Cahoon (A / CA) George Kambadais

Thumper Connell has always wanted to make his own scary movie, and now he has the chance. The problem is he has no cast, no crew, no equipment, no budget, and no time. What he does have, though, is a group of resourceful, horror-loving friends, a video tape with strange powers, and a hulking, spike-wielding imaginary pal. He is imaginary, right?

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: 4.99

GIGA COMPLETE SERIES TP

VAULT COMICS

FEB231809

A giant robot murder mystery. Nobody knows why the skyscraper-sized mechs known as Giga fought their bitter, centuries' long war. All they know is that when the fighting finally stopped, the dormant Giga became humanity's new habitat and new gods in one. When disgraced engineer Evan Calhoun finds an apparently murdered Giga, his society and the fascistic tech-centered religious order that controls it are rapidly thrown into chaos. From writer Alex Paknadel (Friendo, Turncoat, Incursion) and rising star John Le comes another Vault & White Noise partnership about what happens after the mechs stop fighting. Collects the complete five-issue series.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 17.99

END AFTER END TP VOL 01

VAULT COMICS

FEB231810

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Sunando C

Life is nothing if not a series of endings. School. Jobs. Friendships. Love. Walter Willem's death was fast and unexpected. His was an unremarkable life. So, how is it that his story continues as cannon fodder in an endless war waged against an insatiable darkness hellbent on consuming all of existence?

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 19.99

