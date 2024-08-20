Mongul of Infinite Earths Threatens the Future of DC Comics (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, trinity, wonder woman

Spoilers for DC Comics titles tomorrow! Which sees Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30 telling the first time the Trinity of Superman, Batman and Robin worked together… with Robin along for the ride.

While Wonder Woman #12 sees Wonder Woman ditch Batman and Superman for an Absolute Power mission with the latest Robin, Damian Wayne.

As Superman pitches an Absolute Power spinoff with Superman and Zatanna doing an Agatha All Along tribute act.

With a Wonder Woman #12 back-up strip that does its own World's Finest with Damian Wayne, Jonathan Kent and Trinity, showing the future of the DC Universe to come.

Given that we are about to get a Trinity ongoing series all of her own, will we learn more about The Mongul Of Infinite Earths then?

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #30 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Dan Mora

Get ready to see the Trinity–Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman–take part in their first adventure as a trio! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024 WONDER WOMAN #12 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Tom King (A) Tony S. Daniel, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Meet the new dynamic duo! Wonder Woman teams up with the unlikeliest of allies, Robin, on a top secret mission to save their fellow heroes. Will Damian and Diana's quest to break into Waller's Gamorra supermax prison be a successful one? Or is it all part of a more elaborate trap for Wonder Woman and her new sidekick? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024 SUPERMAN #17 CVR (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jamal Campbell

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! After the traumatic events of Absolute Power #2, Superman and Zatanna trek into the darkest areas of the DC Universe to find a way to stop Waller and her growing army. Powerless and without magic, are they willing to make a deal with a devil to save the world? Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024

