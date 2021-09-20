Monster Fun: Rebellion Launches New British Kids' Comic in April 2022

Monster Fun is a new weekly humour comic anthology coming in April 2022 from Rebellion, the publisher of 2000AD. It will be the UK's first all-new on-going humour comic for kids in 30 years. A new British comic coming out is a big deal. The first issue will debut in April 2022, with new issues every two months – perfectly designed for holiday entertainment, whether it's Easter, half term, summer, or Halloween!

In every issue, young readers will laugh out loud at all-new adventures from familiar faces such as Sweeny Toddler, Frankie Stein, The Leopard from Lime Street, and Draculass. At the same time, new stories like Tokoloshe, Hell's Angel, and Scare Salon will quickly become firm favourites thanks to breakout talents like Juni Ba (Monkey Meat), Robin Etherington (one half of the Etherington Brothers (How to Think When You Draw, the world's most successful crowd-funded art and writing tutorial series), Matt Baxter (The Phoenix), and kids' comics legends like Tom Paterson (The Beano).

And it all kicks off this Halloween with the 48-page Monster Fun Halloween Spooktacular Special issue! Out on 6 October from newsagents, comic book stores, and treasuryofbritishcomics.com, Britain's kookiest anthology returns from the great beyond with plenty of brand new, HELL-arious comic strips that will have you howling with laughter, including Gums, Hire A Horror, Kid Kong, Teddy Scare, Wiz War and a diabolical host of new frights!

Jason Kingsley OBE, CEO of Rebellion, said: 'They said British comics were dead – but Monster Fun is returning from the beyond to take over! I'm immensely pleased that we are launching the first new kids' humour comic to hit newsstands for decades. There's a huge market for all-ages titles out there, and I'm proud that Monster Fun continues our commitment to bringing quality comic books back to life.'

Ben Smith, head of book, comic books, film, and TV at Rebellion said: 'Monster Fun is a legendary and much-loved title from the golden age of British comics that we've revived and reimagined for today's kids. The team have put together a fantastic Halloween special to whet everyone's appetites for the launch next year.'

One of hundreds of classic comic properties now owned by Rebellion, Monster Fun was a weekly British comic strip magazine for children aged seven to twelve. Published by IPC Media, it ran for 73 issues in 1975–1976, before merging with sister title Buster.

The 32-page bi-monthly title is not only Rebellion's first brand new title since it acquired the legendary 2000 AD in 2000, but also the first to be inspired by its archive of classic comics. Packed with all-new stories, the first regular issue of Monster Fun will be available from all good newsagents and comic book stores in April, but readers can subscribe now at monsterfun.co.uk and receive brilliant free gifts!