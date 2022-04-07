Monstrous, a New YA Graphic Memoir by Sarah Myer from First Second

Monstrous is a new YA graphic memoir by Sarah Myer that follows a Korean American adoptee growing up in a primarily white farming community where she faces bullying and struggles to fit in. Picked up by Robyn Chapman at First Second, with Michael Moccio co-editing, Monstrous will be published in 2023.

Sarah Myer is a comic book writer and artist from Maryland, who taught as an adjunct professor of Foundation Studies at Savannah College of Art and Design for three years. Their first First Second graphic novel was MAKER COMICS: Create a Costume! graphic novel, from First Second Books and they recently worked on a piece for the "Votes for Women" comic anthology from Little Red Bird Press, which was nominated for a Ringo Award (Best Anthology). You can see some of their other comic book work on their website. Sarah Myer also works editorially, serving as an authenticity reader for the graphic novel Lucy in the Sky also from First Second Books, and for the upcoming novel, The Midnight Children, from Henry Holt and Co.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

The expansion of children and YA graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.