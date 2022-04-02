Moon Knight #10 Preview: Winners and Losers

Moon Knight goes up against Rutherford Winner in this preview of Moon Knight #10… so what does that make him? Well, we were gonna call him a loser but then we realized he has his own TV show now. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #10

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Cory Smith

An assassin infiltrates the Midnight Mission, while another hidden enemy strikes at Moon Knight where he is most vulnerable. Attacked on two fronts, the Fist of Khonshu is put on the back foot– but that's where he's most dangerous!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137201011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137201021 – MOON KNIGHT 10 SEGOVIA SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137201031 – MOON KNIGHT 10 JUNGGEUN YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.