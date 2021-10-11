Moon Knight #25 CGC 9.8 To Set New Record At Auction

Moon Knight #25 is a very hard comic book to find in a CGC 9.8 condition, on account of a) 1982 newsprint and distribution and b) that jet black Bill Sienkiewicz cover. Crinkles and creases show up all too easily, as do smudgy fingers and stains. And now, with the first appearance of Black Spectre, a vigilante who later served the Dark Lord of Chaos, Set, and who may be potentially appearing in the upcoming Moon Knight TV series for Disney+, that issue is getting more and more attention from collectors. The Key Collector App lists its high point at $100, but a 9.8 CGC copy sold on eBay in August for under $140 and now a listing below from Heritage Comics Auctions is already over double that, and may set a new record for sales of the comic when it goes under the hammer in a few hours. How much higher could it go? We may just camp out and watch. Bring smores.

Moon Knight was the series written by Doeg Moench in which Bill Sienkiewicz switches from being of the photorealistic school of Neal Adams to a style more surreal and expressive of Ralph Steadman, with a divided audience, but it remains one of the more popular runs of all time from Marvel Comics. Which is why no one will be happy with the TV show, no matter how good it is. Oh and if the solid black cover wasn't distinctive enough, the back cover went for solid yellow as well…

Moon Knight does Michael Scorcese's Taxi Driver…

Moon Knight #25 (Marvel, 1982) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages. Intro of Black Spectre. Bill Sienkiewicz cover and art. Double-size issue. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 10/21: 112 in 9.8, none higher.