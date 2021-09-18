Moon Knight #3 Preview: Khonshu is Not a Twilight Fan

Marvel Comics deity Khonshu is none-too-pleased with Moon Knight's recent affinity for vampires in Moon Knight #3, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. And it's totes awkward since Moon Knight is supposed to be Khonshu's fist and all of that. Can those two crazy cats work things out? Check out a preview of the issue below.

MOON KNIGHT #3

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210639

JUL210641 – MOON KNIGHT #3 LAND MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th ANNIVERSARY Variant Cover by GREG LAND

An apostate priest, Moon Knight has taken on Khonshu's duty as his own. To the people he protects, this is a blessing. To Hunter's Moon, this is sacrilege. It is no small thing, to betray a god and take on his role. And when the Fist of Khonshu offers shelter to vampires, the ancient enemies of the Moon God? The Moon Knight requires correction, and Hunter's Moon will bring him back to the right path – whatever it might take. Rated T+

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $3.99