Moon Knight Annual #1 Preview: Battle of the Marvel TV Shows

In this Marvel Studios TV synergistic preview of Moon Knight Annual #1, it's Moon Knight vs. Werewolf by Night… to the death!

Moon Knight Annual #1

by Jed MacKay & Federico Sabbatini, cover by Rod Reis

WEREWOLF BY MOON KNIGHT! In the Darkhold, there is a prophecy of how a god might die. Jack Russell, more familiar with that cursed tome than most, would like very much to kill a god and save his people, the people bound in servitude to the moon. But to fulfill that prophecy requires the blood of the Fist of Khonshu, and Moon Knight doesn't bleed easily.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620404500111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620404500121 – MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL 1 SIENKIEWICZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620404500131 – MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL 1 KLEIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

