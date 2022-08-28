Moon Knight: Black White and Blood #4 Preview: Grand Finale

Moon Knight Makes a feline friend in this preview of Moon Knight: Black White and Blood #4… or is that a feline frenemy? Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight: Black White and Blood #4

by Christopher Cantwell & Nadia Shammas & Alex Lins & Dante Bastianoni, cover by Rod Reis

The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight's psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight's greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu's avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat's-eye view of the life of Marvel's nocturnal avenger!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620316100411

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620316100421 – MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 4 LOZANO VARIANT – $4.99 US

