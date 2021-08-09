More DC Comics Omnibus, Portfolios and Big Books For 2020

We've been looking at all manner of DC Comics big books on Bleeding Cool over the last few days, but there are details on so many more out there. Here's a look at more Omnibus titles, DC Poster Portfolios, and other big books, including some unexpected collections, due for 2022

DC Comics Omnibus Titles For 2022

Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 2

10 May 2022 168 pages

DC's encyclopedia of heroes and villains steps into the 1990s in this massive hardcover continuing the classic Who's Who biography series!

In the 1980s, DC exhaustively catalogued their massive roster of heroes and villains with the Who's Who series, presenting encyclopedia entries for their iconic characters and locations.

In 1990, with a new decade dawning, DC debuted follow-up series Who's Who in the DC Universe—presenting updated entries on timeless heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman, along with characters that defined the era like Lobo and Shade the Changing Man. Each entry is illustrated by top comics artists including Chris Bachalo, Colleen Doran, Kevin Maguire, and Adam Hughes.

The 1990s version of Who's Who is collected in this massive hardcover omnibus, following 2021's popular Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 1!

Who's Who Omnibus Vol. 2 also includes spinoff series Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes, spotlighting DC's greatest team of the 30th century.

This volume collects Who's Who in the DC Universe #1-16, Who's Who in the Legion of Super-Heroes #1-7, Who's Who Update 1993 #1-2.

Phantom Stranger Omnibus

24 May 2022 1184 pages

The greatest adventures of DC's supernatural crime-fighter are collected in a massive, era-spanning hardcover! First introduced in 1952, the Phantom Stranger stands decades later as one of DC's most enigmatic characters, a supernatural hero whose origins have remained shrouded in mystery! This omnibus collects the Phantom Stranger's earliest adventures in the 1950s, his late-1960s revival, and early 1980s stories in the pages of The Saga of the Swamp Thing. Through it all, the Phantom Stranger has remained one of DC's most unique characters, navigating the weird, scary side of the DC Universe! Collects The Phantom Stranger #1-6 (1952), The Phantom Stranger #1-41 (1969), stories from The Saga of the Swamp Thing #1-13, Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #18, The Brave and the Bold #89, #98, #145, Showcase #80, Justice League of America #103, House of Secrets #150, DC Super-Stars #18, Secret Origins #10 and DC Comics Presents #25, and #72.

Justice League: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 2

Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis, Jason Fabok

21 June 2022 1224 pages

One of the boldest eras in Justice League history continues in this massive collection, featuring the second half of superstar writer Geoff Johns' run on DC's premier super-team!

In 2011, DC's "New 52" era ushered in daring reinventions of pop culture's greatest characters with the Justice League at the forefront!

This omnibus collection of the second half of visionary writer Geoff Johns' time on Justice League pits the team against some of their greatest threats, as super-villains look to inherit Earth in the Forever Evil saga!

In a flash of light, the world's most powerful heroes vanish as the Crime Syndicate arrives from Earth-3! As this evil version of the Justice League takes over the DC Universe, no one stands in the way of them and complete domination…no one except for Lex Luthor. His main ally in this seemingly impossible battle? Batman.

But that's just a prelude to the main event: the Darkseid War! The Justice League first came together years ago to stop Darkseid and his Parademon army from invading our Earth. Now Darkseid will once again make the planet a war zone, as Earth becomes the frontline in his battle with the Anti-Monitor—one of the most powerfully destructive creatures ever created!

New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns teams up with some of comics' top artists, including David Finch, Ivan Reis, and Jason Fabok for the biggest battles the DC Universe has ever seen!

This hardcover omnibus collects Justice League #24-52, Forever Evil #1-7, DC Universe: Rebirth #1, DC Sneak Peek: Justice League #1, Justice League feat. Secret Society #234, Justice League of America feat. Black Adam #74, Justice League: Darkseid War Special #1, Justice League: Darkseid War: Batman #1, Justice League: Darkseid War: The Flash #1, Justice League: Darkseid War: Green Lantern #1, Justice League: Darkseid War: Lex Luthor #1, Justice League: Darkseid War: Shazam #1, and Justice League: Darkseid War: Superman #1.

100 Bullets Omnibus Vol. 2

Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso

28 June 2022 1176 pages

One gun. One hundred bullets. Zero consequences. The Eisner Award-winning and bestselling crime graphic novel series 100 Bullets collection continues in this incredible omnibus volume!

If your life was destroyed, and you knew that those responsible would never be held to account, how far would you go to get revenge?

If you were given a chance to kill anyone you wanted, with a guarantee that the law could not touch you, would you take it?

That's the opportunity that a man called Agent Graves provides, in the form of a special case containing a gun, a hundred rounds of ammunition, and total immunity for their use. To the damaged and downtrodden living on the fringes of society, Graves's offer is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to even their scores. But beyond the fundamental dilemma of whether or not to pull the trigger, there is a deeper and even more troubling question that everyone who picks up the briefcase must ask themselves: Just who is making all of this possible—and why?

This second volume omnibus collects 100 Bullets #59-100 and 100 Bullets: Brother Lono #1-8!

Batman: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1

Bill Finger, Sheldon Moldoff 05 July 2022

The iconic tales of Batman from the classic Silver Age collected for the first time in this incredible omnibus!

The Caped Crusader is known for protecting the streets of Gotham from the villains who wish to cause harm. Follow along on some of his most adventurous tales in Batman: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 collecting Batman #101-116 and Detective Comics #233-257!

Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 7

12 July 2022 816 pages

The Golden Age of Superman tales are collected for the first time in their entirety in this oversize omnibus series, continuing with stories from the early 1950s in Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 7.

As the 1950s began, the Man of Tomorrow was faced with new dangers big and small! In these stories that are reprinted here for the first time, Lex Luthor invents a device that banishes Superman to the fourth dimension, while Mr. Mxyztplk makes the entire city of Metropolis forget that their hero ever existed. Plus, Superman becomes a super-cowboy and meets a mighty caveman who was frozen in an iceberg.

This new hardcover collects the Metropolis Wonder's tales from Action Comics #125-143, Superman #55-65, and World's Finest Comics #37-47.

Other DC Big Books

Gotham Central: In the Line of Duty

Greg Rucka, Michael Lark 17 May 2022 160 pages

Ride along with the GCPD for a street-level view of the mayhem of Gotham City in this collection of the influential, Eisner Award-winning series!

Gotham City: a town teeming with corrupt cops, ruthless crime lords, petty thieves…and a handful that oppose them. Grizzled veteran Harvey Bullock, Captain Maggie Sawyer, Detective Renee Montoya, and the GCPD are the law enforcement that stands between order and complete anarchy. Gotham's Finest work around the clock to not only keep the world's most psychotic criminals off the streets…but to also clean up the mess left behind by Batman's one-man war on crime. Written by critically acclaimed authors Ed Brubaker (Captain America) and Greg Rucka (Detective Comics), this Eisner Award-winning series follows the detectives of Gotham City's Special Crimes Unit as they navigate against the city's greatest villains—in the shadow of Batman himself.

This volume collects Gotham Central #1-10, including the stories, "In The Line of Duty," "Motive," and "Half a Life," delivering a grounded take on the mayhem of Gotham City.

Midnighter: The Complete Collection

Steve Orlando, ACO 24 May 2022 360 pages

Meet the man who can predict your every move…but no one can predict what he'll do next! When a theft at the God Garden unleashes a wave of dangerous biotech weapons on the world, Midnighter intends to put that genie back in the bottle. But something else is stolen as well…the secret history of Lucas Trent, the man Midnighter once was. And how does this lead to Midnighter being put right in the sights of the Suicide Squad? And no Midnighter collection would be complete without Apollo! Together again after too long apart, Midnighter and Apollo take on subway pirates and demons…but their reunion takes a shocking turn that sends them on an epic journey! Collects DC Sneak Peek: Midnighter #1, Midnighter #1-12, Midnighter and Apollo #1-6.

Birds of Prey: Whitewater

07 June 2022 304 pages

These fearsome fighting females are a force to be reckoneded with. Watch these Birds of Prey soar! The Birds of Prey cross paths with the villainous group the Secret Six, just as Spy Smasher takes the dismantling of Oracle's operation intero her own hands! Who will end up with control of the Birds of Prey? Then as Black Canary prepares for her wedding, The Calculator attacks and Black Alice discovers a mystery involving Darkseid! This collection includes tales from Birds of Prey #104-112!

Tales from the DC Dark Multiverse II

07 June 2022 176 pages

The gateway into the Dark Multiverse has been opened…what stories will come out? The twisted timelines that showed the Dark Multiverse and all the devasting danger that it contains are collected in TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE II. What dark realities exist within the realms of the Dark Multiverse? Follow Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Justice League as our heroes through these crumbling and shattered worlds! Collects Wonder Woman #8; Batman #608; Flashpoint #1; Dark Nights: Metal #1; Dollar Comics: Crisis on Infinite Earths #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Hush #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Wonder Woman: War of the Gods #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Crisis on Infinite Earths #1; Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Dark Nights Metal #1.

Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Zero – The Complete Collection

05 July 2022 192 pages

The beloved series INJUSTICE is back—with a prequel! INJUSTICE: YEAR ZERO!

Before Superman, Batman, or the Justice League were household heroes, there was the JSA! But when a secret begins to unravel within the JSA, will it lead to the unraveling of the heroes we know today? Is there a traitor within the ranks of our heroes? Or is someone hiding something that could ruin every DCU superhero forever? No one is safe in INJUSTICE: YEAR ZERO!Collects Injustice: Year Zero #1-14.

The Fourth World by Jack Kirby Box Set

12 July 2022

These are the legendary tales written and illustrated by Jack "King" Kirby that introduced mythical new worlds and iconic characters with sweeping excitement!

Inside the warring worlds of Apokolips and New Genesis, Darkseid and Highfather, along with countless heroes and villains exist. Follow the triumps and struggles of Orion, Lightray, Kalibak, Granny Goodness, and more in this box set perfect for any fan!

Starman Compendium Two

James Robinson, Mike Mignola

26 July 2022 $39.99 408 pages

Who will hold continue the Starman lineage and carry the Cosmic Rod? And who will protect Opal City?

Starman Compendium 2 includes thrilling tales of both Jack Knight's time as Starman and Ted Knight's time in the role. These action-packed adventures include some familiar faces like Batman and The Shade—as well as some unexpected friends, like Hellboy?!

Find out who else will make an appearance in this incredible collection, including favorites from All-Star Comics 80-Page Giant #1, Batman/Hellboy/Starman#1-2, JSA All-Stars #4, Starman#43-81, Starman #1 (1998), Starman/Congorilla #1, Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #0, and The Shade #1-12!

DC Poster Portfolio

DC Poster Portfolio: DC Pride

31 May 202

Collecting the most iconic DC Pride artwork in one poster portfolio! This incredible collection includes some of your favorite heroes (and villains) from the DC Pride celebration in brilliant poster form!

DC Poster Portfolio: Jenny Frison

28 June 2022 42 pages

Jenny Frison's incredible and moving art is collected in this beautiful poster portfolio! Collecting some of Jenny Frison's most iconic works into a beautiful collection of posters.

DC Poster Portfolio: J.H. Williams III

12 July 2022 42 pages

The iconic art of J.H. Williams III collected into a poster portfolio perfect for any fan! From Batman to Promethea, J.H. Williams III is a comics legend and has created his own take on classic DC characters!