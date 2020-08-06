More Printings, Hedra, Thor, Empyre, Star Wars, Venom, Strange Academy

Image Comics is sending Jesse Lonergan's Hedra back for second printings, while Marvel Comics send Empyre #4, Fantastic Four #24, Darth Vader #3 back for second printings, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1, Strange Academy #2, Thor #1 and Thor #4 to a third printing and Thor #3 to a fourth printing. Venom #28 also gets a second printing as well as a 1:100 sketch variant cover of the second printing too…

HEDRA (ONE-SHOT) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

JUN209229

(W) Jesse Lonergan (A/CA) Jesse Lonergan

In a glorious exploration of the comics medium with echoes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Flash Gordon, Chris Ware, and Moebius, a lone astronaut leaves a world ravaged by nuclear war in search of life. What she finds is beyond all explanation.In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 3RD PTG VILLANELLI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209231

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Lee Bermejo

NEVER BETRAY A BOUNTY HUNTER – ESPECIALLY IF IT'S BOBA FETT!

Years ago, VALANCE and fellow bounty hunters BOSSK and BOBA FETT took on a mission that went sideways in a bad way after Valance's mentor, NAKANO LASH, violently betrayed them. Valance's team barely escaped with their lives. He never thought he'd face his old mentor ever again…until Lash finally resurfaces under mysterious circumstances. Every bounty hunter in the galaxy wants a piece and Valance is hell-bent on getting to the prize first. He has score to settle-but so does Boba Fett!

ETHAN SACKS (OLD MAN HAWKEYE and GALAXY'S EDGE) and PAOLO VILLANELLI (VADER: DARK VISIONS and JEDI FALLEN ORDER – DARK TEMPLE) are teaming up to bring you the bounty hunter adventure you've been waiting for this March! Rated T In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #3 2ND PTG IENCO VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209232

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

GHOSTS OF VADER'S PAST!

• In his quest to destroy everyone who hid the existence of his son, Luke Skywalker, from him, Darth Vader has formed an unlikely partnership with an eerie shadow from his previous life.

• Now they return to Naboo where a powerful new host of vengeful ghosts awaits them.

• Delve deeper into Vader's past than you thought possible with this shocking tale of tragedy and revenge!

Rated T In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

THOR #1 3RD PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209250

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

The prince is now a king. All Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder. And after many months of war, the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming. And the God of the Storm will be powerless before it.

Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99

THOR #3 4TH PTG KLEIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209233

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE BATTLE OF TWO STORMS!

It's Mjolnir versus Stormbreaker as Thor's old ally Beta Ray Bill makes a thunderous entrance! But what has put the two friends at odds – and can the King of Asgard convince the Korbinite to let him continue his bloody mission to save all that is? Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

THOR #4 3RD PTG KLEIN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209234

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THOR'S GREATEST ENEMY – AND THE UNIVERSE'S ONLY SAVIOR – REVEALED!

The Black Winter is coming – the end of the entire vast universe – and only one entity can stop it. The only one who has survived it before, Galactus the World-Eater, has come to Midgard…in search of a herald for the end of everything. Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

VENOM #28 STEGMAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209235

(W) Donny Cates (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Ryan Stegman

As if ONE new threat to Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, wasn't bad enough, an entirely different foe rears its monstrous head as Eddie and Dylan try to find their way! But in this dangerous new world, Eddie's also enlisted the help of some new allies, some of whom have familiar faces – and who Eddie may never want to leave! Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99

VENOM #28 STEGMAN SKETCH VAR (1:100)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209236

(W) Donny Cates (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Ryan Stegman

As if ONE new threat to Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, wasn't bad enough, an entirely different foe rears its monstrous head as Eddie and Dylan try to find their way! But in this dangerous new world, Eddie's also enlisted the help of some new allies, some of whom have familiar faces – and who Eddie may never want to leave! Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 2ND PTG ART ADAMS VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209247

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Nick Bradshaw

Hey, remember that time Iceman replaced the Human Torch as a member of the Fantastic Four? No? Well, Johnny Storm sure remembers! And now it's time to let everybody else in on the secret of the Fantastic Four story we were never supposed to talk about! Rated T In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99

EMPYRE #4 (OF 6) 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209248

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

THE GRASS IS ALWAYS GREENER…

• Tensions mount as the action heats up!

• As the attack on Wakanda intensifies, the heroes find themselves under attack from their enemies – and their allies!

• In a war where nobody can be fully trusted, betrayal cuts deep – as the alien invasion claims its first casualty!

• In this issue: The shock ending you never expected! You'll want to frame it for your wall, True Believer! Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #2 3RD PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN209249

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

Go to class with the students at STRANGE ACADEMY! Your class schedule:

• 8:15-9:15 HISTORY OF MAGICAL OBJECTS with THE ANCIENT ONE

• 9:25-10:25 ELEMENTS OF CHAOS MAGIC with SCARLET WITCH

• 10:35-11:35 GYM with COACH TAYLOR

• 11:40-12:10 LUNCH (cooked by MINDFULL ONE)

• 12:20-1:20 INTRODUCTION TO THE UNDEAD with BROTHER VOODOO

• 1:30-2:30 INFERNO 101 with MAGIK

• 2:40-3:20 (Pending survival) STUDY HAL

• 3:30-4:30 MAGICAL PLANTS AND THE CARE THEREOF with PROFESSOR MAN-THING Rated T In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

No covers yet, but here's that missing Ice Cream Man #20 second-printing cover from earlier today…