Most Obscure Marvel Character Ever? The Romances of Nurse Helen Grant

The Romances of Nurse Helen Grant #1 was published in 1957 by Atlas Comics, the company which would one day be renamed Marvel Comics.

The Romances of Nurse Helen Grant #1 was published in 1957 by Atlas Comics, the company which would one day be renamed Marvel Comics. With art from Vince Colletta, it was the only issue of this comic that was ever published. At the time, Atlas would often bring out new series and publish them for a few months before continuing or cancelling, but for some reason, The Romances of Nurse Helen Grant didn't even get a second issue, and it would have been too early for any sales information to have come into the company from the newsstand distributors. Nurse Helen Grant never appeared again, but that doesn't mean that the likes of Al Ewing or Mark Waid won't suddenly revive her to lead a multi-series crossover event, Nurse Wars. Either way, it's not a common comic to find anywhere, with only six CGC-graded copies and only two of them with recorded sales. This copy is from the collection of longtime Golden Age comic book collector and historian Jon Berk, who passed away last year and is being auctioned now by Heritage Auctions.

Also, yes, that's a Nurse Helen Grant back-cover ad for a squirrel monkey, which were indeed distributed by mail. However, this ad from Movyland Studios was a photo finishing company in Iowa, that enticed readers to distribute 20 coupons for Movyland's photo enlargements and to qualify all twenty had to elicit a minimum order. Something similar with the world's tiniest dog and Dean Studios at the same address. In 1960, The Federal Trade Commission discovered that Movytone had never actually sent out a monkey or a dog. Which, in retrospect, was probably not a bad idea.

Romances of Nurse Helen Grant #1 (Atlas, 1957) CGC VG 4.0 Off-white pages. Only issue of the title. Vince Colletta cover and art. CGC notes, "From the Collection of Jon Berk." Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $64. CGC census 1/24: 3 in 4.0, 5 higher.

