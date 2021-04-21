Mother of Madness: Emilia Clarke to Launch Comic Book at Image

Game of Thrones star Clarke is the latest celebrity to have her first comic book series fast-tracked at a major comic book publisher, joining the likes of Keanu Reeves and J.J. Abrams' stupid kid with M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, a new series from Image Comics. Mother of Madness stars a woman named Maya who is a scientist, superhero, and mom, and will be co-written by Marguerite Bennett with art by Leila Leiz.

"We're always calling mothers superheroes, and I'm like, what if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?" said Clarke in an EX-X-XCLUSIVE interview with Entertainment Weekly arranged by Image Comics' PR Department but which Image had the gall to call a "scoop" in the press release, as if Entertainment Weekly of all sites had done some sort of investigative journalism to learn about this comic book. "Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed about. It's only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is."

Here are some more details from the press release:

In M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, the mayhem begins with Maya, under-the-weather scientist by day, over-the-top superhero by night, and badass single mom 24/7. Deadpool action collides with Fleabag comedy when Maya activates her freakish superpowers to take on a secret sect of human traffickers. Each installment of the series will be an extra-length issue filled to the brim with comedy and chaos. M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 will showcase a cover A by Jo Ratcliffe, a renowned artist whose work has been featured by a number of globally recognized brands and magazines including the likes of Vogue UK and Juxtapoz. The Cover B for this first issue will be provided by Eisner award winning Jen Bartel, whose clients have included such global brands as Netflix, MONDO, Adidas, LucasFilms, and more. M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 by Ratcliffe (Diamond Code MAY210009) and M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 by Bartel (Diamond Code MAR218051) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, July 21.

Action… comedy… human trafficking… Mother of Madness truly has it all. And if there's anything it doesn't have, well… we'll let you tell Clarke. It's not gonna be us.

Check out some art from M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 below.