Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #2 Preview: Plus Ultra

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Ms. Marvel is saved from being crushed by an elephant by an unlikely hero in Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #2 — Ms. Marvel! Check out the preview below.

Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #2

by Samira Ahmed & Andres Genolet, cover by Mashal Ahmed

Elephants and illusions and doppelgangers, oh my! Ms. Marvel punches her way out of the Bollywood bubble she landed in when she got home from Chicago. But things are not exactly normal, and she still has no idea what happened – or if it could happen again. What's worse, it seems like she has a copycat lurking around Jersey City, and whoever they are, they're ruining her good name. They're escalating from snack thievery to scuffles with civilians, and wonky powers or no, Ms. Marvel has to find them. Fast.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620156300211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620156300221 – MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT 2 COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US

