Ms Marvel Gets A Retcon To Have Been An X-Men As Long As Wolverine?

Will Ms Marvel gets a retcon on Free Comic Book Day to have been an X-Men as long as Wolverine has? Or will it be Deadpool again?

Article Summary Ms Marvel might get a surprising retcon, becoming a long-standing X-Men member alongside Wolverine.

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day teases a mysterious new mutant, sparking speculation and excitement.

Timeslide #1 hints at a timeline where Kamala Khan joins the X-Men during the Dark Phoenix saga.

Is Ms Marvel: Second Genesis the key to rewriting Marvel history? The clues suggest intriguing possibilities.

For Free Comic Book Day, Marvel Comics is publishing a Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1, describing it thus; "on the eve of the birth of the All-New, All-Different X-Men, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you!"

The recent Timeslide #1 by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli showed us a new timeline in which Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, joined the X-Men much earlier in the timeline, in the Chris Claremont/John Byrne days fighting the Dark Phoenix. Dismissed as one of the many timeline oddities in that comic, could it be something more? Timeslide #1 also teases a project, Ms Marvel: Second Genesis. could this, somehow, be that? Second Genesis was the title of Giant-Size X-Men #1 by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, published in 1974, which had Cyclops, Jean Grey, Banshee, and Professor X joined by newcomers Storm, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Sunfire and Thunderbird.

Will Marvel history be rewritten to include Ms Marvel as part of the Dark Phoenix Saga of the X-Men? Might other stories get a similar treatment? Unless, of course, it's Deadpool. They already did that with Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars, though…

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky

Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We're simply too good to you!

