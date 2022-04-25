Multiple Slaughterverse First Appearances In House Of Slaughter #6

House of Slaughter, the top-selling comic of 2021, took James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's phenomenon Something Is Killing The Children and launched what we've dubbed "The Slaughterverse". With two top-selling series, a series in development at Netflix, and merchandise starting to roll out the Slaughterverse is kicking off a massive franchise already.

And the Slaughterverse will expand even further when House of Slaughter enters its second story arc with issue #6 in May. This new arc entitled "Scarlet" introduces a brand new set of characters within the Order of St. George – the Scarlet Masks.

Unmasking these new characters is a new creative team with Punchline and Joker writer Sam Johns joining Tynion on writing duties and new artist Letizia Cadonici making a stunning debut. Issue #6 will also feature the first appearance of a brand new member of Erica's extended family – Edwin Slaughter. Tynion wrote he plans to reveal more information and character designs in his Substack and teased "a few side characters that we're going to introduce in the house who I am very desperate to reveal to the world."

But first appearances of new characters isn't the only first in House of Slaughter #6. Publisher Boom Studios is debuting a set of "Bodybag" variant covers with this new arc. As we understand it, this is a series of covers running across the entire second story arc each by a different artist. The covers tap into the gruesome horror aspect of the Slaughterverse and are so graphic and disturbing they need to be blindbagged and will not be shown to the public prior to on sale, much like Boom's popular Faithless Erotic variant covers. The first Bodybag is by hot variant cover artist Kyle Hotz followed by legendary manga horror artist Shintaro Kago on issue #7. Will Slaughterverse completists be able to hunt down a complete set of Bodybag covers?

It's certainly possible, but it'll likely be much harder to secure a copy of the 1-in-100 version of the Hotz cover and even harder still to find a copy of the 1-in-150 cover by Andrea Sorrentino, Jeff Lemire's partner on upcoming The Bone Orchard. In fact, this is the time to remind long term collectors that the rarest and most valuable of Something Is Killing The Children variants is the ultra rare Jenny Frison incentive from SIKTC #6. Don't say we didn't warn you, dear reader.

Will retailers and fans remember to up their orders on this future key before Final Order Cutoff closes later today? Or will House of Slaughter #6 become the next hard-to-find, must have issue in the Slaughterverse? Perhaps the Scarlet Masks have the answer…

And while we're on the topic of don't miss covers, Boom also surprise dropped another variant cover ahead of FOC for Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalleta's Alice Ever After #2. Like their first ever J. Scott Campbell variant cover that catapulted the first issue over 50,000 orders, Boom went big with fan favorite cover artist Adam Hughes. FOC is today so you'd be wise to reserve your copy with your local comic shop.