Multiversity: Teen Justice #5 Preview: Soylent Green Lanterns

Teen Justice are onto the Green Lanterns' plan to use human energy to power their rings in this preview of Multiversity: Teen Justice #5. Now all they have to do is stop it. Check out the preview below.

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #5

DC Comics

0822DC175

0822DC176 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #5 Stephanie Hans Cover – $4.99

0822DC177 – Multiversity: Teen Justice #5 Lee Bermejo Cover – $4.99

(W) Danny Lore, Ivan Cohen (A) Marco Failla (CA) Robbi Rodriguez

One of Earth-11's bravest and boldest heroes makes the ultimate sacrifice to save one of their allies in Teen Justice! But can even that selfless choice turn the tide against the Core, whose plans involve the wholesale slaughter of tens of thousands of people? And what will survivor's guilt do to the teen champion who didn't want to be saved at such a heartbreaking cost? There's only one issue left, but we're not slowing down on the way to the finish line!

In Shops: 10/4/2022

SRP: $3.99

