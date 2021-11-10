Murder, Mutants & Witchbreed Magic in Krakoan X-Men Titles Today

Whether you are in the United States of America or in the magical Otherworld, mutants seem to be an increasing problem, and the establishment of Krakoa only seems to have exacerbated that of late. Indeed, it has put a target on people's heads. So, as Orphan-Maker goes after The Right to rescue his robot brother….

And courtesy of Kwannon, the new Psyclocke, the Hellions follow…

… all of them…

…you get an inkling of the kind of mindset they are going up against.

While in Excalibur, the old Psylocke and new Captain Britain Betsy Braddock is unnerved by Kwannon, the woman whose body she used to inhabit… Do you reckon I'll get that no-prize? Because Excalibur is off to Otherworld to pick up the battle of the Citadel that they left off.

Defining the magic of Otherworld as the magic of mutantkind. Not that Otherworld is that receptive to it.

As Merlyn and Arthur seek to restore the patriarchal monarchy of Otherworld and kick out a) all the mutants b) most of the women and c) definitely the mutant women like Betsy Braddock.

Still, as today's Strange Academy #15 demonstrates, Otherworld has a lot of problems that it is easy to pin on the witchbreed… I mean, mutants.

While back on Earth, the matter of the Krakoan law Kill No Man rears its head again, as Nature Girl has more of a conciliatory tone than after her previous murders.

More so than the Hellions have when they go up against the Right.

And Orphan-Maker takes that to heart.

While in X-Men: Green, Nature Girl is more accepting of her own mortality.

And it seems that it is not just Magneto going on trial…

Mutants and kortaliuty, crime and punishment, witchbreed and magic, all a day's work on Krakoa…

Wolverine guest-stars in Part 7 of "X-Men: Green"! Black Mamba's battle against Nature Girl and Curse continues!

