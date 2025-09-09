Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blind bag, Ignition Press, Jeremy Haun, Murder Poscast

Murder Podcast #1 From Ignition Press Has Different Kind Of Blind Bag

Murder Podcast #1 by by Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand from Ignition Press has a different kind of Blind Bag...

Bleeding Cool has been tracking the foundation and ramp-up of new comic publisher, Ignition Press, for over a year. Finally, this coming Wednesday sees the release of their first issue in comic shops with Murder Podcast #1 by Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand. The publisher has been signalling it would be challenging conventional wisdom with its publishing approach, including super premium production values, sparse variant covers, and unique serial numbers on each title. And with the blind bag craze being chased by virtually every major publisher in the business, it caught my attention that Ignition Press was implementing a blind bag on their launch title… in a distinctly unique fashion. The publisher's debut title combines true crime and horror in a terrifying thriller where listeners of brand-new episodes of a podcast they thought was over are sent into a murderous rage when they cue up the first episode. A murderous rage that only ends when the mindless killer stops, leaving a gruesome death toll in its wake.

To support the launch of Murder Podcast, and indeed Ignition Press itself, in comic shops, creator Jeremy Haun is embarking on a six-week-long, eleven-stop signing tour across the continental United States. Dubbed the "Murder Podcast Killer Signing Spree Tour," it will take Haun from Rose City Comic Con in Portland this past weekend down to the coast and across the south side of the U.S. before turning north in Florida and ending in New York Comic Con next month. In fact, Haun and Ignition Press dropped an animated trailer promoting the nationwide tour that is somehow simultaneously adorable and disturbing.

In addition to the two open-to-order covers by Haun and Tisserand, as well as the retailer incentive cover by Ebrahel Lurci, tour stops will be the only place customers can secure the Murder Podcast #1 Tour Variant by Haun, which is limited to 800 copies (each one with a unique serial number), and the exclusive Tour T-Shirt. The first stop on the tour is Collector's Paradise in North Hollywood, CA, which coincidentally will take place on the release day, this Wednesday, September 10th, for Murder Podcast #1. The Collector's Paradise stop is a ticketed event, where attendees will receive a signed copy of the Tour Variant as part of their $10 ticket. As of this moment, there are still limited tickets available. The store is also offering a Signature Series set of Murder Podcast #1-4 at cover price for those who can't make it to North Hollywood, as well as The Beauty: Book One Local Comic Shop Day Edition and the upcoming The Beauty #1-4.

But perhaps even more intriguing than the limited Tour Variant is the blind bag "Secret Variant" that is only available directly in person from Haun on the tour, as he explains in this handy Instagram Reel. Each copy comes signed and hand-numbered, with a total of 666 copies available, with the cover hidden in a brown paper bag. Like other blind bag covers, there is a chase component with Haun having inserted 66 "blood splattered" remarque editions randomly within the print run. But there's a catch… when you purchase a copy from Haun, you must pledge to never post it publicly and keep the image secret. So no one tell those sellers on WhatNot about this one.

Which might be a smart investment indeed, given that Ryan Murphy's star-studded adaptation The Beauty, which Haun co-created with Jason A. Hurley, is nearing its release date on FX and Hulu in early 2026, per the New York Comic-Con panel announcement. Add in the feature film of Haun and B. Clay Moore's The Leading Man, set to be adapted by the Hoeber Brothers at Netflix, starring John Cena and Kevin Hart, and one does wonder how long before Murder Podcast is optioned?

