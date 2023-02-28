My Little Pony #10 Preview: A Great Escape Sunny gets a little higher and learns that friendship really is magic in this preview of My Little Pony #10.

MY LITTLE PONY #10

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221401

DEC221402 – MY LITTLE PONY #10 CVR B JUSTASUTA – $3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

Armed with a message from the past, the ponies think they finally have enough to take down Discord. But they haven't been this disconnected since before Equestria was reunified… Our hooves are crossed that this story ends happily ever after!

In Shops: 3/1/2023

SRP: $3.99

