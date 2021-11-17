Myth Valley Medical, a New OGN by Gavin Aung Than, From First Second

Myth Valley Medical by Australian cartoonist Gavin Aung Than, is an upcoming comedy middle-grade graphic novel, pitched as Scrubs meets Fantastic Beasts. As a young doctor-in-training for mythical creatures must find the courage to treat the one creature in Mythica that her mother said never to help – a human.

Gavin Aung Than is creator of Zen Pencils, a cartoon blog which adapts inspirational quotes into comic stories, and the middle-grade graphic novel series Super Sidekicks, published by Puffin and Random House Children's Books. After working in the corporate graphic design industry for 8 years he quit and sold his house to draw comics. His previous middle-grade graphic novel series Super Sidekicks has three books available in Asia Pacific and the UK. Books 1 and 2 are also out now in the US and Canada. Than posted to social media "I can finally share some news – I'm working on a new graphic novel! So excited to start this journey and honoured to be working with @01firstsecond – A HUGE thank you to @marksiegel2020 for believing in the idea and especially to my amazing agent Chelsea Eberly @greenhouseliterary for guiding me through the pitch stage and helping me to bring this story to life. Now it's time to get to work!"

Mark Siegel at First Second has preempted world rights to Myth Valley Medical, which will be published in the spring and summer of 2024. Gavin Aung Than's agent, Chelsea Eberly at Greenhouse Literary Agency, negotiated the deal.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Chelsea Eberly represents authors of middle grade, young adult, graphic novels, and women's fiction, as well as illustrators who write picture books. As a former Senior Editor at Random House, she edited the Newbery Medal-winning When You Trap a Tiger by Tae Keller as well as authors such as Tamora Pierce, Leigh Bardugo, Marie Lu, Sarah J. Maas, Mark Siegel, and Kim Johnson.