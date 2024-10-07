Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: nachie marsham, skybound

Nachie Marsham, Skybound's New Senior Editor to Launch Original Comics

Skybound, behind Invincible and The Walking Dead, published through Image Comics, announced the hiring of Nachie Marsham as Senior Editor.

Article Summary Nachie Marsham joins Skybound as Senior Editor, expanding their original comics slate.

Formerly IDW Publisher, Marsham brings experience from Disney, DC Comics, and Wizard Entertainment.

Skybound's editorial team grows with key hires, aiming for fresh, exciting comic stories.

Marsham to manage Skybound's LEGO Books partnership, developing new IPs.

In April 2023, Bleeding Cool broke the news about IDW Entertainment laying off two-thirds of their staff. And that one of them was Nachie Marsham, IDW Publisher, who had been at IDW since 2020. Today Skybound, behind Invincible and The Walking Dead, published through Image Comics, announced the hiring of Nachie Marsham as Senior Editor. Making him Skybound's fourth strategic executive hire this year in the Editorial division, joining recent hires Ben Abernathy (Executive Editor), Blake Kobashigawa (Senior Director, Business Development), and Alex Hargett (Director, Brand, Editorial).

Skybound stated that "As Senior Editor, Nachie will manage Skybound's partnership with LEGO Books, as well as develop a new slate of original comics. Prior to joining Skybound, he served as Publisher of IDW Publishing, was Executive Editor at Disney Publishing Worldwide, where he led the Marvel Press imprint, and worked in various editorial roles at DC Comics."

That's true. Before joining IDW, Marsham was the Executive Editor at Disney Publishing Worldwide where he oversaw editorial teams working with various creative divisions of The Walt Disney Company, working on books including original and extension content for a variety of franchises, and working on new IP development for best-selling series from Disney. Starting in 2018, he led the Marvel Press imprint of Disney Publishing Worldwide, editing and providing creative direction for prose and picture books, in addition to asset creation for both the vertical publishing division and the licensed business. Prior to his time at Disney Publishing, he spent more than eight years in editorial at DC Comics across a wide variety of titles and age ranges. Preceding his time at DC, Marsham spent years at Wizard Entertainment holding various positions within the company.

"Nachie Marsham adds an incredible amount of experience and passion to Skybound, and he's already working to grow our original and licensed comic programs in new directions," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher. "Our editorial team is the best in the business, and we remain committed to delivering the most exciting, emotionally charged comics in the marketplace, week after week."

"It's fantastic to be joining Skybound's editorial team and coming on board to work on such a kaleidoscopic array of titles," said Marsham. "It's great to be with a company with such an amazing history, a murderer's row of a backlist, an award-winning juggernaut of a front list, and a burning desire to keep pushing comics storytelling forward."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!