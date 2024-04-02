Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: Alex Hargett, arune singh, ben abernathy, Blake Kobashigawa, robert kirkman, skybound

Skybound Confirms Ben Abernathy As Exec Editor And Other Hires

Skybound confirms Ben Abernathy as Exec Editor, as well as the hiring of Blake Kobashigawa, Alex Hargett and the promotion of Arune Singh

Article Summary Skybound confirms Ben Abernathy as Exec Editor overseeing new projects.

Blake Kobashigawa & Alex Hargett join Skybound, enhancing business & branding.

Arune Singh promoted to VP, strengthening Skybound's editorial leadership.

Chris Paulson & Jeff Chaiken hired in key roles, signaling Skybound's expansion.

On the 9th of January, Bleeding Cool reported that Ben Abernathy had quit the Batman Group Editor job (one that DC still hasn't found a replacement for) and on the 10th that he was heading to Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment. Almost three months later and Skybound has confirmed that scoop, as another box of shoes drop.

Ben Abernathy joins as Executive Editor, overseeing the Energon Universe, as well as a developing a new slate of original projects, but he is not alone.

Blake Kobashigawa, formerly of IDW Publishing has joined Skybound as Senior Director, Business Development, where he'll be growing Skybound's footprint outside traditional distribution channels. Blake will be creating new strategic partnerships, as well as managing licensor relations, retailer exclusive variant cover programs, foreign licensing, and more.

Alex Hargett, also formerly of IDW Publishing joins Skybound as Director, Brand, Editorial, leading day-to-day Sales & Marketing strategy around publishing lines of business. She will be focused on further developing bookseller and librarian relationships, with a focus on growing comics readership across audiences.

While Arune Singh, who used to edit me for Lying In The Gutters before he was called by Marvel, Boom and then Skybound, has been promoted from Director, Brand, Editorial to VP, Brand, Editorial.

While confirming he is not taking the Batman Group Editor job, Skybound reiterate that Alex Antone is its Editorial Director and that "Antone has led tremendous growth for the company across licensed comics with Creepshow, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, and the Universal Monsters line, Kickstarter campaigns including Extra Fabulous, Mr. Lovenstein, and Extremity: Signature Edition, and the young readers imprint Skybound Comet, whose releases include the acclaimed Clementine and Ava's Demon graphic novels."

Other recent hires include Jeff Chaiken as SVP, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy and Chris Paulson as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Games Publishing, with more to be announced.

"Skybound is growing, starting with hiring one of the best editors in comics, Ben Abernathy, who's working across original and licensed comics to make sure Skybound continues to be the premiere destination to make great comics" said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher. "At Skybound, creative and marketing work together to deliver excitement from announcement through on-sale. We couldn't do that without Arune Singh, whose passion and experience has brought our line to new heights. From Invincible to the Energon Universe, Skybound is driving pop culture, and this amazing team is only getting started."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!