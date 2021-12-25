Nat Gertler Buys Rights To Salimba, Gives Back To Paul Chadwick

Nat Getler is a comic book-and-related hero, putting woerk back into print that had been unduly forgotten, missed out from the canon or in urgent need of archiving. From religious-themed cartoons, to The Green Book, his work as About Comics is always worthy of note. And now he has transferred all rights to the comic book Salimba back to comics creator Paul Chadwick, better known for Concrete.

Chadwick had co-created the character with writer Stephen Perry in the 1980s. Salimba, noted as the first comic book character in the "jungle queen" tradition to be Black, originally appeared in comic books published as part of the Blackthorne 3-D series. "Salimba had fallen into my hands through sad circumstances," explains About Comics publisher Nat Gertler. "Stephen Perry had fallen on hard times, and Paul had given him his share of the rights. Stephen then sold the rights to me in February 2010." Perry died later that year. "So it feels good to get it back into Paul's hands. Frankly, it felt a little odd owning the rights to the creation of someone who was still alive. I was never sure whether to sell them off, to do new stories, or what. This is the best of all possible outcomes."

The rights transferred include not only all underlying character rights and the full rights to the three published comics stories, but also to "Baby", an original Salimba prose story that About Comics had hired Perry to write, the final story he would ever create.

And with that taken care of, About Comics can get out of the rights-trading business and back to what it does best: reprinting works both beloved and obscure, with an occasional dash of new stuff -mlook for a new comic book adventure of Bernie Mireault's The Jam in 2022!