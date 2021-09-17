Netflix's King Of Spies in Image Comics December 2021 Full Solicits

Image Comics is launching the new Spawn series Spawn: Scorched in December, as well as the new Lady Mechanika series, a new Stray Dogs mini-series, the return of Copra and a new Millarworld series with Matteo Scalera based on Mark Millar's Netflix pitch King Of Spies – which has nothing to do with Kingsman, the Millarworld property that Netflix has no access to, honest… here are Image Comics' full December 2021 solicitations.

LADY MECHANIKA MONSTER OF MINISTRY #1 (OF 4) CVR A BENITEZ &

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210009

OCT210010 – LADY MECHANIKA MONSTER OF MINISTRY #1 (OF 4) CVR B VATINE – 3.99

OCT210011 – LADY MECHANIKA MONSTER OF MINISTRY #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY I – 3.99

(W) Joe Benitez (A / CA) Joe Benitez, Beth Sotelo

In a Victorian asylum full of grotesque inmates, sadistic guards, and a fanatical doctor, a young lady wakes to find her arms and legs have been replaced with mechanical limbs. But who among this gruesome menagerie is the true monster of the Ministry of Hell? The origins of the notorious adventuress known as Lady Mechanika!

REGISTER PITCH: The dark Victorian atmosphere of MIRKA ANDOLFO's MERCY meets the character-driven steampunk storytelling of MARJORIE LIU and SANA TAKEDA's MONSTRESS.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR A QUITLEY

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210015

OCT210016 – SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR B CAPULLO – 5.99

OCT210017 – SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR C ADAMS – 5.99

OCT210018 – SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR D SILVESTRI – 5.99

OCT210019 – SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR E MCFARLANE – 5.99

OCT210020 – SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR F BOOTH – 5.99

OCT210021 – SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR G 50 COPY INCV CAPULLO SKETCH – 5.99

OCT210022 – SPAWN SCORCHED #1 CVR H 250 COPY INCV MCFARLANE SIGNED – 5.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia, Paulo Siqueira (CA) Frank Quitely

The first ALL-NEW issue of TODD McFARLANE's superhero team book!

There's a threat so big that no single hero can stop it, and the formation of this new supergroup is the only thing standing in its way. Members will include SPAWN, REDEEMER, GUNSLINGER, MEDIEVAL SPAWN, and SHE-SPAWN, with many more heroes waiting in the wings!

Join the battle in this FIRST ISSUE extravaganza as the forces of heaven, hell, and earth collide!

REGISTER PITCH: An Avengers-esque ensemble of superheroes and the latest entry in SPAWN'S UNIVERSE. Hook readers of KING SPAWN and GUNSLINGER SPAWN, as well as longtime SPAWN fans.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 5.99

KING OF SPIES #1 (OF 4) CVR A SCALERA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210034

OCT210035 – KING OF SPIES #1 (OF 4) CVR B SCALERA B&W (MR) – 4.99

OCT210036 – KING OF SPIES #1 (OF 4) CVR C CHIARELLO (MR) – 4.99

OCT210037 – KING OF SPIES #1 (OF 4) CVR D YILDIRIM (MR) – 4.99

OCT210038 – KING OF SPIES #1 (OF 4) CVR E BLANK CVR (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matt Milla (A / CA) Matteo Scalera

The world's greatest secret agent has six months to live. Does he die quietly in a hospital bed, or does he make up for a lifetime of bad decisions? He's been propping up an unfair system for over forty years. Now he knows where all the bodies are buried and has nothing to lose when he turns his guns on everyone who ever made a buck creating the mess we're in right now.

REGISTER PITCH: An action/adventure story that's part spy thriller, part revenge rampage-James Bond meets John Wick.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 4.99

NOCTERRA SPECIAL CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210042

OCT210043 – NOCTERRA SPECIAL CVR B COWAN & SOTOMAYOR (MR) – 3.99

OCT210044 – NOCTERRA SPECIAL CVR C BLACKOUT VAR (MR) – 3.99

OCT210045 – NOCTERRA SPECIAL CVR D 10 COPY INCV DANIEL B&W (MR) – 3.99

OCT210046 – NOCTERRA SPECIAL CVR E 25 COPY INCV COWAN B&W (MR) – 3.99

OCT210047 – NOCTERRA SPECIAL CVR F 50 COPY INCV COWAN RAW (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder, Tony S. Daniel (A) Denys Cowan, Chris Sotomayor (CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

"HALL OF MIRRORS"

Behold the book of Blacktop Bill. In the wake of the first arc's explosive finale, the origin of NOCTERRA's most terrifying creature will at last be revealed in this special one-shot issue! Witness the horror that awaits our heroes as SCOTT SNYDER and legendary artist DENYS COWAN present a penny dreadful you won't soon forget.

REGISTER PITCH: A standalone tale perfect for NOCTERRA fans looking for more nightmarish storytelling or readers new to the series.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STRAY DOGS DOG DAYS #1 (OF 2) CVR A FORSTNER & FLEECS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210051

OCT210052 – STRAY DOGS DOG DAYS #1 (OF 2) CVR B HORROR MOVIE VAR – 4.99

(W) Tony Fleecs (CA) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Trish Forstner

A series of vicious short stories howling straight out of the pages of STRAY DOGS, 2021's surprise cartoon/horror smash hit! In DOG DAYS, each stray will get their moment to shine-questions will be answered, mysteries will be solved, and old wounds will be torn open. Starting this December…every dog has its day.

REGISTER PITCH: The Lady and the Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs horror thriller that took the industry by storm is back in this standalone spinoff.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

LEONE NOTES ON A LIFE TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210054

(W) Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Colafella (A / CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Colafella

Acclaimed creator CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO (The Flash, Daredevil: Battlin' Jack Murdock) and rising star FRANCESCO COLAFELA present the true story of LEONE, an Italian man who immigrated to the U.S. to find fortune, freedom, and jazz and left it again to save lives. From the stage of his last concert in New York City, through the sound of his trumpet, Leone recounts his past and his future in an emotional, nonlinear memoir made of music and memories.

Step into the shoes of an American immigrant in this timely tale about spreading love and strength wherever you go and never forgetting where you came from.

REGISTER PITCH: A true story-in the tradition of such American immigrant narratives as American Born Chinese and The Best We Could Do-that's infused with jazz music culture.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 16.99

SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210057

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Chris Schweizer

For fans of CHEW and ASSASSIN NATION comes a new action-mystery series from Eisner Award nominees CHRIS SCHWEIZER (The Crogan Adventures) and KYLE STARKS (SEXCASTLE).

The world's most unlikable action star has been found dead, and his previous TV sidekicks are looking to solve the mystery. But how can you catch a murderer when almost everyone hates the victim?

Now, these sidekicks are going to learn what it means to be the stars of the show-that is, if any of them survive the STUNTMAN WAR!

Collects THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #1-6

"KYLE STARKS is a treasure. With THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON, he proves that he's not only effortlessly funny, but can also craft rich, distinct characters that you can't help but root for, even at their worst. And CHRIS SCHWEIZER is an astounding artist, mastering both perfect expressions and wild action scenes in jam-packed, eye-popping pages. I highly recommend this book!" -CHIP ZDARSKY (Daredevil)

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 16.99

OLD HEAD TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210059

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Kyle Starks

Space Jam meets Fright Night in this hilarious action-horror as a former basketball star returns home to bury his mother only to learn of her mysterious past, his destiny, and to find himself embroiled in a decades-long blood feud with actual Dracula.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 16.99

SYPHON TP

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210063

(W) Patrick Meaney, Mohsen Ashraf (A / CA) Jeff Edwards, John Kalisz

When fast-living EMT Sylas is entrusted with the power to sense and siphon pain from others, he finds a new purpose: easing the misery of those around him. But the more he uses this gift, the more he is cursed to carry the burden of others' pain, and before long, he attracts the attention of mysterious forces who covet the power for themselves. Will Sylas continue on his noble mission, or will he fall back into his old impetuous ways?

Comic book documentarian PATRICK MEANEY (Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods, The Image Revolution) teams up with artist JEFF EDWARDS (G.I. Joe) in a story by MOHSEN ASHRAF for a creator-owned noir fantasy that evokes the lore of Neil Gaiman's American Gods alongside the psychological thrills of M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable.

Collects SYPHON #1-3

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 16.99

TIME2 OMNIBUS HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210066

(W) Howard Chaykin (A / CA) Howard Chaykin

Graphically experimental, narratively daring, and visually explosive, HOWARD CHAYKIN's TIME2 was a work ahead of its time. Now, on the project's 35th anniversary and with the arrival of its long-awaited conclusion…it still is.

In addition to remastered versions of the long-out-of-print first two volumes, "The Epiphany" and "The Satisfaction of Black Mariah," the TIME2 OMNIBUS completes the trilogy with the new 48-page volume "Hallowed Ground0," plus many never-before-seen extras.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 34.99

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210069

(W) Steve Orlando (A / CA) Davide Tinto

Our world sits in the final reality. Empathy, unity, decency…every day, we lose something we thought we couldn't live without. To save us all, the Crisis Command must give up everything they know-from their egos to their idealism-and go on a journey of rediscovery as the clock ticks towards annihilation. Standing in their way is the Extinction Society, an organization convinced that the only reasonable act for civilization is self-destruction. To survive, the Crisis Command has to be something more than superheroes, they have to be something better-and they have to inspire the last earth to do the same, so they can all meet tomorrow, together.

The emotional conclusion to a prescient series from acclaimed writer STEVE ORLANDO (Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol: Milk Wars, Martian Manhunter) and artist DAVIDE TINTO (Marvel Action: Spider-Man).

Collects COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #7-12

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 16.99

COPRA TP VOL 06 (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210072

(W) Michel Fiffe (A / CA) Michel Fiffe

COPRA returns in the first collection of its all-new ONGOING SERIES! Acclaimed comics auteur MICHEL FIFFE reintroduces the entire cast of mercenary misfits in a brutal standoff against cruel cyborg roommates, reanimated doomsday agents, and their own bosses. Jump into the thick of it with the world's greatest superhero revenge machine!

Collects COPRA #32-41

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 24.99

DEADLY CLASS DLX HC VOL 03 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210081

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Wes Craig, Jordan Boyd

Collects arcs 7-9 and the FCBD special of RICK REMENDER and WES CRAIG's DEADLY CLASS, a darkly humorous coming-of-age drama that follows the teens of Generation X as they navigate a secret assassin academy training them to become corrupt tools of evil. This deluxe oversized hardcover, bursting at the seams with sketches, concept art, variant covers, and other extras, is the ultimate way to experience the 1980s underground!

Collects DEADLY CLASS #32-44 and FCBD 2019 DEADLY CLASS "Killer Set" One-Shot

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 49.99

KILLADELPHIA TP VOL 03 HOME IS WHERE HATRED IS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210092

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Luis Nct, Christopher Mitten (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

A new, horrifying chapter of the Eisner Award-nominated series from RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN for a new generation.

A new vampire king has entered the game, and his name is Thomas Jefferson! The third president of the United States plans to (literally) raise hell as he sets forth to craft a new America far more twisted than the one he sought to create two and a half centuries ago.

Meanwhile, young Jimmy Sangster has been bitten and is quickly becoming a bloodthirsty creature of the night. Will SeeSaw and James Sangster Sr. be able to find a way to reverse his condition before his soul is lost forever, or will Jimmy's newborn instincts take over and put everyone he loves in harm's way?

Collects KILLADELPHIA #13-18 and part two of werewolf tie-in story "Elysium Gardens"

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 16.99

A MAN AMONG YE TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210095

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Josh George, John Kalisz (CA) Craig Cermak

Pirate queen Anne Bonny is back with her crew of lady buccaneers after a harrowing escape from a Caribbean prison! But can they find a safe haven on land or sea after Calico Jack Rackham's betrayal and the governor's promise to hunt down and execute Anne?

A MAN AMONG YE makes a splash as this action-packed second volume from writer STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (Harley Quinn) and artist JOSH GEORGE (2000AD Future Shock, Grimm Tales of Terror) hits the high seas!

Collects A MAN AMONG YE #5-8

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 16.99

OLD GUARD TALES THROUGH TIME TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210097

(W) Greg Rucka, Various (A) Various (A / CA) Leandro Fernandez

A STAR-STUDDED ANTHOLOGY EVENT!

The bestselling, critically acclaimed THE OLD GUARD, now a hit Netflix movie starring Charlize Theron, returns with NEW stories by writers GREG RUCKA, LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ, and an all-star lineup of guest creators, expanding the world of the immortal warriors in shocking ways! Meet the immortals' families, witness never-before-seen adventures, and discover the first appearance of a major new character!

Featuring writers BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, KELLY SUE DeCONNICK, MATT FRACTION, VITA AYALA, JASON AARON, DAVID F. WALKER, and more, and artists VALENTINE DE LANDRO, NICOLA SCOTT, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, MIKE HENDERSON, MATTHEW CLARK, KANO, and more!

Collects THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #1-6

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 16.99

SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210101

(W) Todd McFarlane, Brian Holguin (A) Greg Capullo, Dwayne Turner, Various (A / CA) Todd McFarlane

COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FULL COLOR!

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history.

SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 2 presents the continued tales of Spawn as he journeys from the back alleys of New York City to the pits of Hell itself. Featuring incredible art from GREG CAPULLO (Batman) and stories from writers TODD McFARLANE and BRIAN HOLGUIN.

Collects SPAWN #51-100

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 59.99

PRIVATE EYE DLX ED HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210103

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Marcos Martin

From the creator of the New York Times bestselling series SAGA, comes the three-time, Eisner nominated, PanelSyndicate.com's digital comics sensation THE PRIVATE EYE! Finally, this book is coming to print in a beautiful deluxe hardcover edition!

Set in an inevitable future of where everyone has a secret identity, THE PRIVATE EYE is an eerily prescient sci-fi mystery about an unlicensed private investigator who stumbles onto the most important case of his life.

The series is set in 2076, a time after "the cloud has burst", revealing everyone's secrets. As a result, there is no more Internet, and people are excessively guarded about their identity, to the point of appearing only masked in public.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 49.99

ADVENTUREMAN #8

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210123

(W) Matt Fraction (A / CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

"ADVENTUREVENTION!"

Claire's sisters step up, the long-buried history of the Ghost Gang gets revealed, and the new Crossdraw makes a date with the new Adventureman!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DEADLY CLASS #50 CVR A CRAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210124

OCT210125 – DEADLY CLASS #50 CVR B FEGREDO (MR) – 3.99

OCT210126 – DEADLY CLASS #50 CVR C QUINN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rick Remender (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Wesley Craig

"A Fond Farewell," Part Two

The conclusion of Saya's story. Will she choose to take her place as head of the Kuroki Syndicate, or will she choose revenge? And will Marcus' final act be to betray his oldest friend?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DEEP BEYOND #11 (OF 12) CVR A BROCCARDO

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210127

OCT210128 – DEEP BEYOND #11 (OF 12) CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo, David Goy (A / CA) Andrea Broccardo

The penultimate issue! It all began in a mysterious and daring way, and it could only end with the same. The planet is collapsing, but that's the least of the heroes' problems now. What fate awaits the human race? And perhaps more importantly-is it the destiny humanity deserves?

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #15 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210129

OCT210130 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #15 CVR B ROMERO (MR) – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A) David Romero (CA) Martin Simmonds

Back in 1967, the Department of Truth went out to West Virginia and tried to create a tulpa of its own. Forty-six people died in the aftermath. Fan-favorite illustrator DAVID ROMERO (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine) joins Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV to reveal the true origin…of Mothman.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ECHOLANDS #5 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210131

OCT210132 – ECHOLANDS #5 CVR B FOSS (MR) – 4.99

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Dave Stewart, Todd Klein (A / CA) J. H. Williams

THE MAJOR IMAGE COMICS EVENT OF 2021 CONTINUES…

As Teros Demond searches for his daughter-the magical assassin Iris-Hope Redhood and her crew plan their next move with the help of the mysterious Oracle. But their brief respite is about to be interrupted by unexpected arrivals… Meanwhile, Rabbit's fate rests in the hands of the robots of Metamaru Mountain.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

ECHOLANDS RAW CUT ED #4 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210133

OCT210134 – ECHOLANDS RAW CUT ED #4 CVR B RODRIGUEZ (MR) – 4.99

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Todd Klein (A / CA) J. H. Williams

Each issue of ECHOLANDS also offers an accompanying RAW CUT EDITION, featuring the art of J. H. WILLIAMS III as it looked leaving his work studio, plus translucent lettering.

Hope Redhood and her allies have been pursued by a violent golem, attacked by a giant sea serpent, and imprisoned by a former friend. No matter the threat, the team is determined to discover the secret behind Teros Demond's stolen gem. But when an unexpected clue arises, they'll have to brave the depths of the ocean to face their future with the enigmatic Oracle!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #18

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210135

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

END OF STORY ARC

The unthinkable has happened. The world has changed…for the Johnson family, for the Temple of the Flaming Fist, for the Scorched Earth Clan, for everyone on Earth. This will be a major turning point for the series. You have been warned.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FRONTIERSMAN #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210136

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Maurizio Rosenzweig

Frontiersman is visited by another figure from his past: an Amazonian giant who doesn't care about blurring the line between hero and villain…or nemesis and lover! Light nudity, but nothing too explicit. Some love, but nothing too mushy!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GOOD ASIAN #8 (OF 10) CVR A JOHNSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210137

OCT210138 – GOOD ASIAN #8 (OF 10) CVR B MALAVIA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi, Lee Loughridge (CA) Dave Johnson

Chinatown is gripped by terror and violence as Lucy Fan fights the powers that be in search of answers. But what she uncovers might leave her-and her home-forever changed.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GRRL SCOUTS STONE GHOST #2 (OF 6) CVR A MAHFOOD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210139

OCT210140 – GRRL SCOUTS STONE GHOST #2 (OF 6) CVR B 25 COPY INCV RUGG (M – 3.99

(W) Jim Mahfood (A / CA) Jim Mahfood

The death of Turtleneck Jones hits hard as Dio is forced to team up with a mysterious and deadly cyborg-robot-assassin-thing. Packed from cover to cover (no ads!) with completely unique, eye-poppin' MAHFOOD art, including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun! Plus, an absolutely stunning variant cover from our Cartoonist Kayfabe buddy JIM RUGG! Feel the Funk!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #3 CVR A REVOLVER

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210141

OCT210142 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #3 CVR B BOOTH – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Tonton Revolver

Vampires. Guns. And Blood!!!

The Gunslinger tries to protect the young man helping him, but comes face to face with a NEW VILLAIN from his Western past. And unfortunately, this could only lead to the return of a much more dangerous plot run by the one supervillain Gunslinger can't defeat!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 2.99

HELLCOP #3 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210143

OCT210144 – HELLCOP #3 CVR B DREW & HABERLIN (MR) – 3.99

OCT210145 – HELLCOP #3 CVR C PORTACIO & MCFARLANE (MR) – 3.99

OCT210146 – HELLCOP #3 CVR D PORTACIO & MCFARLANE VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

"A COLD DAY IN HELL"

In Hell, Virgil is confronted with the true depth of the conspiracy surrounding him. He may have found a reluctant witness that could clear his name-IF he can get them back to Earth. But how does one escape Hell?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ICE CREAM MAN #28 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210147

OCT210148 – ICE CREAM MAN #28 CVR B ECKMAN-LAWN (MR) – 3.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"THE ETYMOLOGIST RISES"

The term "comic book" is an etymologically confusing one, as they (the comics) are most often not humorous, nor are they in the traditional sense books.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

INKBLOT #14

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210149

(W) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (A / CA) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd

The cat returns to the Depths to witness Illivanos' battle with Stormlocke. While the two sorcerers fight, the cat does its part in destroying the floating town of Bargeburg. The citizen-crew is powerless against it.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #5 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210150

OCT210151 – KING SPAWN #5 CVR B FERNANDEZ – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A / CA) Bjorn Barends

The predictions of the one they call THE ORACLE begin to come true. Spawn must now face a group of angels bent on the destruction of everything in its path-including God himself, if need be.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 2.99

MAGIC ORDER 2 #3 (OF 6) CVR A IMMONEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210152

OCT210153 – MAGIC ORDER 2 #3 (OF 6) CVR B IMMONEN B&W (MR) – 3.99

OCT210154 – MAGIC ORDER 2 #3 (OF 6) CVR C ALEXANDER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Stuart Immonen

There's a reason you've never seen a ghost. Five hundred years ago, a group of wizards got together and drove all the bad things back into the darkness. Now, for the first time, see what happened when that first Moonstone gathered his friends to take down the warlocks and make the world safe for humanity. This is the origin of the Order, and it is not to be missed. A defining chapter in this massive series.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MANIFEST DESTINY #48 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210155

(W) Chris Dingess (A) Owen Gieni (A / CA) Matthew Roberts

SERIES FINALE

In 1803, Lewis and Clark led the Corps of Discovery across America so their great nation could fulfill its destiny. Years have passed, and now a new monster has been birthed in the heart of their country.

Since 2013, CHRIS DINGESS and MATTHEW ROBERTS have created an alternate history of the United States, and now it's time to bring Lewis and Clark's expedition to its blood-soaked end.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #5 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210156

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Jorge Corona

Ro can no longer ignore the connection she feels to her unique housemate-or the extreme and intense danger that relationship could hold for her.

Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NEWBURN #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210157

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Nadia Shammas (A) Ziyed Yusuf Ayoub (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

An arson case finds Emily talking to the community about the criminals involved – and about Newburn. If he's as dangerous as they say, will Emily choose to help him?

PLUS: The mystery deepens in "BROOKLYN ZIRCONIA" from SHAMMAS and AYOUB!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #3 CVR A WELL-BEE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210158

OCT210159 – NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #3 CVR B ALEXANDER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Well-Bee

"THE FIRE NEXT TIME," Part Three

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.

After another brutal murder and a crime scene filled with cult symbols left in blood, paranormal investigator Nita Hawes dives deep into Baltimore's sordid history in an attempt to unravel the mystery. But the closer she comes to the truth, the closer the demon Corson moves in on her like a hunter stalking its prey…and no one of this earth can stop him!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ORDINARY GODS #6 CVR A WATANABE & WILLIAM (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210160

OCT210161 – ORDINARY GODS #6 CVR B 25 COPY INCV DOALY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A / CA) Felipe Watanabe, Frank William

END OF STORY ARC

Players from all sides converge on Brazil. Pitted against the strongest warriors of the Realm of the Gods, will the Awakened be able to reach the Prodigy and begin the end of the world?

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PHENOM X #2 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210162

(W) John Leguizamo, Aram Rappaport, Joe Miciak (A / CA) Chris Batista

As Max's handler, Agent Michelle Potter pushes him to his physical and mental limits to hone his newfound superpowers. Meanwhile, Max makes some unsettling discoveries about the experiment in which he's become involved.

Max Gomez's first battle as PHENOMX starts here, when he finally faces off against the menacing forces wreaking havoc on Queens.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PRIMORDIAL #4 (OF 6) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210163

OCT210164 – PRIMORDIAL #4 (OF 6) CVR B ALLRED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Laika, Able, and Baker continue their incredible journey home…but can the three animals successfully pilot their mysterious ship? Back on Earth, Yelena and Dr. Pembrook race through East Berlin to transmit a message before the K.G.B. can stop them.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #11 CVR A BURNETT

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210165

OCT210166 – RADIANT BLACK #11 CVR B GRECO – 3.99

OCT210167 – RADIANT BLACK #11 CVR C 25 COPY INCV GIBSON – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Dylan Burnett

Phew. Okay. Deep breaths. We made it out. Maybe, just maybe, it's finally time for Marshall to relax.

Or maybe there's a new superpowered asshole in town. And if Marshall can't handle them alone, maybe he could use some help from RADIANT PINK?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

REDNECK #32 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210168

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Lisandro Estherren, Dee Cunniffe

"TEXAS FOREVER," Part Two

The war has come home, and now the fate of humanity and, more importantly, Texas itself, lies in the hands of the Bowman clan. But how do you fight an army…when the dead don't die?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210169

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Andre Araujo, Chris O'Halloran

Sonny's attempt to be a hero leaves him beaten and bloody, but he manages to save Mayor Oak's next victim, Neva. Little does Sonny know, she was only half of the equation. Now, Sonny and Neva must return to the apartment where she was almost killed in order to save her son.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #264 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210170

OCT210171 – SAVAGE DRAGON #264 CVR B RETRO 70S TRADE DRESS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

"THE STORY OF PAUL!"

Paul Dragon's secrets revealed! Malcolm's father from another dimension has been something of a mystery man, but at long last, we'll see how his story diverges from his Image Universe counterpart's. It's a fascinating glimpse into the past of this hallowed hero. SAVAGE DRAGON comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SCUMBAG #12 CVR A BOSCHI & DINISIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210172

OCT210173 – SCUMBAG #12 CVR B SAUVAGE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Roland Boschi, Moreno DiNisio

"GOLDENBROWNEYE," Part Two

Scorpionus has taken over the world and remade it in their image. The one man who can save us all from their tyranny has been framed for, well, crimes he did actually commit. Will Sister Mary follow through on her orders to kill Ernie, or does she have a soft spot in her heart for Agent Scumbag?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SILVER COIN #7 CVR A WALSH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210174

OCT210175 – SILVER COIN #7 CVR B VALLEZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Michael Walsh

From creator MICHAEL WALSH and RAM V (Swamp Thing, BLUE IN GREEN) hit horror anthology THE SILVER COIN heads to the land of jackpots and washouts.

For the first time in his life, Lou Prado is on a winning streak. Maybe it's the new casino or maybe it's the lucky coin in his pocket, but all of a sudden, Loser Lou's bets can't go wrong. He's about to make the gamble of his life-and the stakes are deadly high atop the Tzompanco.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #325 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210176

OCT210177 – SPAWN #325 CVR B BARBERI – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

The ongoing return of new villain SINN! Fresh from his first appearance in SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, Sinn tells Spawn that if he doesn't unlock the DEAD ZONE, everyone he cares about will die.

But Spawn is about to reveal a secret of his own.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 2.99

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #6 (OF 12) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210178

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

END OF STORY ARC

So along came Paprika's mom! Dill gets to know Paprika's mother, albeit in an unconventional way. But, wait a moment…wasn't theirs just a "professional consulting" agreement? If the situation weren't already muddled enough, things are quite complex in the office too…

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #13 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210179

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

"WHAT BUSTER GREER GOT FOR CHRISTMAS"

At the office Christmas party in 1981, Sheriff Sam Cooper spins a ghostly yarn about the low-down scoundrel Buster Greer

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

A THING CALLED TRUTH #2 (OF 5) CVR A ZANFARDINO

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210180

OCT210181 – A THING CALLED TRUTH #2 (OF 5) CVR B ZANFARDINO – 3.99

OCT210182 – A THING CALLED TRUTH #2 (OF 5) CVR C ZANFARDINO – 3.99

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A) Elisa Romboli (CA) Iolanda Zanfardino

Doctor Mag discovers that stepping outside your comfort zone for one night can lead to absurd consequences. Like waking up to find yourself in another country, having been kidnapped by an attractive woman while sleeping off the night before in your car. But is that a bad thing?

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #8 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210183

OCT210184 – TIME BEFORE TIME #8 CVR B BERGARA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Joe Palmer, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

Tatsuo and Nadia grapple with shocking news about Nadia's family. Elsewhere, Marston begins to rebuild the 2141 branch of the Syndicate and contends with an old rival.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #5 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210185

(W) Tess Stone (A / CA) Tess Stone

MINISERIES FINALE

Based on the acclaimed video game by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland!

As Trover's narration becomes more and more hazy…the story reaches its big conclusion! Some characters live…other characters die, and uh…all of the various subplots converge in, like, a super cool payoff!

Plus: Where do Power Babies come from? We answer the BIG questions RIGHT HERE, yessiree!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TWO MOONS #8 CVR A GIANGIORDANO & NIRO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210186

OCT210187 – TWO MOONS #8 CVR B MAHNKE & CRABTREE (MR) – 3.99

(W) John Arcudi (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano, Giovanna Niro

"GHOST WAR," Part Three

A band of Buffalo Soldiers are hounded across the Kansas Plains by fierce Ghost Warriors, while Two Moons cannot escape the deathly specters of his past-or his future!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #28 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210188

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

The Governor giveth, and the Governor taketh away…

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #29 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210192

OCT210193 – WALKING DEAD DLX #29 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

OCT210194 – WALKING DEAD DLX #29 CVR C BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR) – 3.99

OCT210195 – WALKING DEAD DLX #29 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Coming to Woodbury has been Rick's gravest mistake so far. Now he, Michonne, and Glenn are trapped with a monster.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT210196

OCT210197 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 CVR B SHALVEY – 3.99

OCT210198 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 CVR C 15 COPY INCV – 3.99

OCT210199 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

OCT210200 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

OCT210201 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #2 DLX ED 7 INCH RECORD – 14.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

DOUBLE-SIZED SECOND ISSUE!

With Sid missing, her family must leave the comfort of their home in a desperate search for her. But the world beyond their walls is not a friendly place. Ask the wrong questions, and you may find out the hard way that you can never go home.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

