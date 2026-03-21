Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: archie, Dan Parent, Eternity Fields, FIFA, football, soccer, World Cup

New Archie Character, Eternity Fields, In Time For FIFA World Cup 2026

New Archie Character Eternity Fields, created by Tania Del Rio and Dan Parent as a football/soccer player in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Article Summary Archie Comics introduces Eternity Fields, a new soccer star character, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Eternity Fields debuts in Archie American All Stars #1, launching June 10, 2026, for the 85th anniversary.

The story centers on a Boys vs Girls All Star Soccer Game with Eternity making the Girls team unstoppable.

Created by Tania del Rio and Dan Parent, Eternity brings fresh excitement to Archie during World Cup fever.

The FIFA World Cup is the most-watched sporting event in the world. And the 2026 version this summer will be the 23rd such event, for the men's international football championship (or soccer if you insist), from the 11th of June to the 19th of July and coming to North America, jointly hosted by sixteen cities, eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada, with 48 rather than the usual 32 teams. There will be plenty of opportunities for very expensive tie-ins, as well as for brands trying to get some kind of association with the World Cup without actually paying a penny. Such as Archie Comics and their June 2026 solicits and solicitations… with the Archie American All-Stars for Archie Comics' 85th anniversary celebrations and the first appearance of a new football-playing character, Eternity Fields, created by writer Tania del Rio and Kevin Keller creator Dan Parent.

Eternity Fields makes her first appearance on the 10th of June in Archie Comics 85th Anniversary Presents: Archie American All Stars #1, where she is announced as a "first appearance! New soccer star Eternity Fields" with a corner box cover, a debut cover and as part of a wraparound cover variant below.

ARCHIE COMICS 85TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS ARCHIE AMERICAN ALL STARS #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Tania del Rio (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore (CA) Dan Parent

It's almost time for the big Boy vs Girls All Star Soccer Game and Reggie wants his team to do WHATEVER it takes to win—but when a mysterious new girl named Eternity Fields joins the Girls' team and makes them unstoppable, the boys are going to have to work extra hard to beat them… but will they heed Reggie's advice? And just who is Eternity Fields, and how is she so good?! Celebrate the World Cup with this fun, sports-themed issue!

$4.99 6/10/2026

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