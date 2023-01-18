New Marvel Loki Series in June With Dan Watters & Germán Peralta

Marvel is putting out a new Loki series in June - might that indicate when the new TV season is dropping as well?

Well, this may give you a clue as to when the Loki Season 2 will drop on Disney+. Because Marvel is launching a new solo Loki comic book series, four issues worth, in June by Dan Watters and Germán Peralta.

This exciting new chapter for the God of Stories will introduce a collection of ancient Norse weapons Loki crafted in his mischievous past. When they're scattered throughout the realms, including Nidavellir, Kree space, and Earth, Loki must track them down to prevent them falling into the wrong hands. Throughout this twisting journey, readers will see Loki go head-to-head with iconic Marvel villains, provoke Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and be forced to confront the dark truth that lies at his center.

"It's hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself- taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again," Watters shared. "I can't wait for all to see the beauty German's art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you, full of magic, danger – and if Loki can't help himself (he can't) – quite a smidge of mischief."

"Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist," Peralta said. "I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but Loki has everything. It was 'love at first sight' when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I'm sure he's having a lot of fun with it too. I can't wait to draw Loki's expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it's going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe. Having the opportunity to draw Loki is undoubtedly a beautiful way to start the year. It's going to be a road full of challenges, but I'm sure it's going to be a great journey."

Here's a teaser image by Rod Reis with some of Loki's more iconic incarnations…

LOKI #1 (OF 4)
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art by GERMÁN PERALTA
Teaser Cover by ROD REIS
On Sale 6/7

