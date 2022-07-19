On Why Malik White Will Not Be Called White Adam (Black Adam Spoilers)

In Black Adam #1, we met Malik White. Descendent of Teth-Adam, and destined, in future DC Comics solicitations, to be "youthful successor" to Black Adam and wearing a white version of his classic suit.

Or should it be red?

But a few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool, reported that you won't have to wait three months until Black Adam #4 to see him in that costume and that Black Adam #2 from DC Comics would include the full transformation of Malik White, as well as an impromptu, but unappreciated, naming ceremony.

And while we are told that he will be known as Thunderbolt or Bolt, Teth-Adam prefers "White Adam". We predicted that might get him a lecture from Malik White about the racist value-laden uses of the word White and Black in naming traditions, regarding morality and intentions.

Well, he is a Gen Z-er after all. And so it came to pass.

Still, could be worse, could be Shazadam. Descendant of Teth-Adam and inheritor of his powers, just as the new movie is about to drop… its writer, Christopher Priest told ComicBook.com previously, "Malik represents Black Adam's second chance, Black Adam's origin, for those of you who don't know is that the wizard Shazam chose this slave boy named Aman to receive the Shazam power and to be his champion. And Teth-Adam is Aman's uncle, and Teth-Adam helped Aman escape slavery. Aman decided he wanted to share the power with his uncle. 'Why don't we both have the power, and we'll be like Batman and Robin,' and Teth-Adam's like, 'Okay, cool.' So Shazam says, 'Speak my name, and you both shall receive the power', And at the moment that he spoke the Shazam word, Teth-Adam reached around and snapped the boy's neck, and killed him, because he wanted to power for himself," Priest said. Well, what goes around comes around.

And the only surviving member of the Justice League appears to have joined them in death… Black Adam #2 is published by DC Comics today.

BLACK ADAM #2 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

I am not a hero, I'm a god. Who is Black Adam? His power and his very life draining from him, Theo Teth-Adam is confronted by a specter from his past haunting him with the treachery he employed to gain his powers and forcing him to confront an inescapable truth: there is no redemption for Black Adam. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/19/2022