New Mutants #27 Preview: Magik Makes a Friend

What advice would you give your child self if you met them today? In this preview of New Mutants #27, Magik gets her chance. And no, it's not "buy bitcoin." Check out the preview below.

New Mutants #27

by Vita Ayala & Jan Duursema & Rod Reis, cover by Leinil Yu

FALLING INTO THE LOOKING GLASS! With her Soulsword shattered, Magik spirals into unfamiliar territory as she confronts her legacy in Limbo – dragging Mirage and Wolfsbane down with her! And while Magik faces the demons of her past, present, and future…Madelyne Pryor inches closer to the throne.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609471402711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609471402721 – NEW MUTANTS 27 DAUTERMAN HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609471402731 – NEW MUTANTS 27 COLA PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609471402741 – NEW MUTANTS 27 TO VARIANT – $3.99 US

